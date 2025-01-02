Patriots defeat Malden, 63-56; at Chelsea Friday

The Revere High boys basketball team earned its first win of the season with a 63-56 victory over Malden in the consolation game of the Tornado Classic Basketball Tournament this past Saturday afternoon.

The Patriots got off to a fast start. Senior tri-captain Avi Lung (16 points, four steals) knocked down two first quarter threes, senior tri-captain Josh Mercado (three points, three steals) made a three of his own, and senior forward Erick Mayorga had a nice finish in the lane to jump the Patriots out to an early 11-2 lead.

The Golden Tornadoes called time out to settle things down, which they did, and the rest of the quarter went back-and-forth with each Malden basket followed by a basket by Patriot senior tri-captain Ethan Day — who hit four buckets and a three-pointer in the frame — and Revere led 22-14 to close the first quarter.

The Revere defense improved in the second period and after a Lung steal and basket and a great fast-break bounce pass from Day to a streaking freshman Charles Dobre (four points, four rebounds) for the layup, the rest of the period belonged to Day. The senior forward made three strong drives to the basket, sank three free throws, and drained a trey from the wing to push the Patriot lead to a 38-25 lead at the half.

However, the host Tornadoes were not going to go away in this one. Malden extended its defense and got hot from the three-point line. The Golden Tornadoes started the third quarter on a big run, cutting the Revere lead to just four points, 40-36.

After RHS head coach David Leary called a timeout to refocus his squad, Day (who finished with 36 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists) scored the last nine points of the frame, boosting Revere into a 49-37 advantage heading into the final eight minutes.

The Patriots defense was holding Malden down pretty well until that final frame, but the hosts again got hot and refused to quit. Revere would allow 19 points in the period, as Malden hit five three-pointers. But in the end, Lung, Dobre, junior forward Devin Berry, and of course, Day would all make baskets to help the Patriots hang on for a 63-56 victory, their first of the season.

“After a long and hard-fought month of December, we are improving,” said Leary, whose team stands at 1-4. “I think we can be better and I think we will be better, but obviously Ethan was fantastic.

“Avi played superbly as well, but to be a good team, we will need everyone to step up collectively. We have all shown we can do it. We just need more consistency on offense and defense — we just need to keep grinding.”

In the tourney opener vs. East Boston on Friday night, the Patriots came up short by a score of 53-41.

The opening period was back and forth, with the Patriots being paced initially by Lung (11 points, three steals), who drained back-to-back three-pointers; Mercado, who made a corner three of his own; and Day, who made two tough drives to the basket.

However, the Jets had an answer for each Revere bucket and flew out to a 16-13 lead to end the quarter.

The Patriots opened the second period with another Lung triple, another Day drive to the basket, and a set of free throws, moving Revere into a slight lead. However, Eastie went on a big run to end the half to take a 34-26 lead into the intermission.

Revere tightened things up defensively in the second half and Day (22 points, seven rebounds) found the hot hand, making two three-pointers and a floater in the lane.

East Boston was held scoreless for almost five minutes. After junior forward Zaney Kayembe made two foul shots for the Patriots, the game was deadlocked at 36-36 before the Jets answered with a 5-0 run to end the third quarter to grab a 41-36 lead heading into the final quarter.

However, Eastie controlled the rest of the game. Thanks to a combination of the Jets’ tough zone defense and the Patriots’ cold shooting, East Boston extended its lead. Other than a pair of Day FT’s and a trey by junior guard Isaiah Llanos from the corner, that’s all that Revere could put on the board to close the game, giving East Boston a 53-41 victory.

The Patriots will head down Broadway to take on the archrival Red Devils of Chelsea High this Friday night for a 6 p.m. opening tip and then will face the Rams of Lynn Classical on Sunday at Salem State University at 11 a.m.

RHS girls hoop hosts Classical The Revere High girls basketball team will host Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Lynn Classical this Thursday (January 2). The opening tip is set for 6:00 at Merullo Fieldhouse. Coach Ariana Rivera and her crew will travel to GBL foe Lynn English next Tuesday.