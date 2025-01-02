NeighborHealth brings holiday cheer through food distribution

Volunteers and staff prepare 900 bags of food On Thursday, December 19, NeighborHealth’s Community Resource and Wellness Center buzzed with activity as staff and volunteers prepared 900 bags of food for holiday distribution to families and residents in the community. The health system’s healthcare navigators, social workers, behavioral health team members and leaders were joined by volunteers from AmeriCorps and Union Capital Boston to assemble fresh produce, dry goods and lean proteins like eggs, pork and chicken to distribute ahead of the holidays. NeighborHealth’s holiday food distribution was a part of their ongoing initiatives through the Community Resource and Wellness Center, where they provide food and other necessities to the community year-round to residents. The food program is made possible through the support and partnership of NeighborHealth’s food suppliers, Red Cross Food Pantry, Spoonfuls, and the Greater Boston Food Bank, as well as the dedicated staff, volunteers and community members whose continuous contributions enable NeighborHealth to provide more than 10,000 pounds of food weekly to the community. To sign up for this program and learn more about the Community Resource and Wellness Center at 282 Meridian Street in East Boston, visit: Community Resource and Wellness Center at NeighborHealth. About NeighborHealth NeighborHealth, formerly East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, is one of the nation’s largest Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and the largest community-based primary care health system in Massachusetts, serving over 120,000 people and recognized by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) as a National Quality Leader. For more than 50 years, NeighborHealth has offered access to comprehensive primary care, specialty care and emergency care for patients in the Commonwealth. In a first-of-its-kind merger in 2020, East Boston Neighborhood Health Center joined forces with the South End Community Health Center and expanded services to patients who live and work in Boston’s South End and Roxbury neighborhoods. NeighborHealth champions innovative care models to actively bridge health equity gaps in our low-income and immigrant communities with services unique from other healthcare providers in our state. For more information, visit www.neighborhealth.com.