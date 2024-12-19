Suffolk County DA Kevin Hayden campaignreception held at St. George at Revere Beach

Cary Shuman Photos

Harvard Law School first-year student Anthony D’Ambrosio of Revere and attorney AJ Moscone hosted a campaign reception for Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden at St. George Condominiums, Revere Beach Boulevard.

D’Ambrosio, a graduate of Yale University and a former Revere School Committeeman, welcomed the large gathering to the reception.

Former assistant clerk magistrate Al Fiore of Revere introduced DA Hayden, a graduate of Dartmouth College and Boston University Law School, for his formal remarks.

“I’ve been fortunate to have known Kevin for 25 years, so it’s pleasure to be here,” said Fiore. “He is well respected throughout the system. He cares about people. He’s compassionate. He’s willing to help people and to listen. He’s a good man and a better friend.”

Hayden received a warm ovation from the guests.

Hayden lauded his staff at the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, stating, “I have the greatest group of dedicated public servants in the entire Commonwealth of Massachusetts. It is my honor and my privilege to serve Suffolk County – Revere, Chelsea, Winthrop, and Boston.”

Hayden took pride in citing statistics that show that “Boston is one of the safest big cities” in the country.

“We can also be proud of what Revere is doing in public safety,” added Hayden, who had attended the grand reopening of Roca headquarters in Chelsea earlier in the day.

Hayden concluded his remarks by wishing everyone a happy holiday season.