A.C. Whelan School second-graders see their art turned into life

By Melissa Moore-Randall

Students in Ms. Andrews’ second-grade class at the Whelan School received some new winter gear that they designed. Earlier in the year, their teacher, Abby Andrews, had them design a winter hat as part of The Winter Hat Project.

“The Winter Hat Project has been a truly special experience from start to finish. Last year, I came across a video of another teacher doing a similar project, and I immediately knew it was the perfect idea to bring into my own classroom. When I shared the concept with my grandma, she was just as excited as I was and eagerly offered to help bring it to life. Knitting has always been a passion of hers, and she is always looking for ways to support my students and me. At the start of the school year, I introduced the project to my class, allowing each student to create their own hat design. It was a meaningful way to connect with my students and get to know their personalities. Over the past few months, my grandma has been hard at work, knitting 21 beautiful hats. She was thrilled to see the creative designs the kids came up with, and it brought her a lot of joy to be a part of something so personal and meaningful to them.”

“The excitement among the students has been building as they eagerly awaited their hats. It’s been incredible to watch their anticipation grow. I am so incredibly grateful for my grandma’s support and dedication in making this project a reality. It’s a memory that will stay with my students for a long time, and I couldn’t have asked for a more wonderful way to bring our classroom community closer together.”