News Briefs

Free Parking on Saturdays Through The holidays

Every Saturday for the rest of December, parking will be free on Saturdays in the City to enable residents to support local business with holiday shopping.

Riverfront Master Plan Public Meeting set for DEC. 11

In partnership with Ward 5 Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya, a Riverfront Master Plan meeting will be held at the Point of Pines Yacht Club (28 Rice Avenue) on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, from 6:00pm-7:30pm. It will also be broadcast on RevereTV. The purpose of this community meeting is to discuss the city’s submission of MEPA SEIR (Single Environmental Impact Report) for the 1A Roundabout and Gibson Park Access Road, as well as updates related to the Gibson Park Resiliency Project.

The SEIR filing will be available for public viewing shortly after the meeting. It is relatively unchanged from the roundabout designs presented at previous public meetings. The design for the Roundabout is currently at 100% design and is being reviewed by MassDOT. The Gibson Park Access Road is under design; however, the final design will be completed later. Meanwhile Gibson Park Resiliency Project is working to respond to its most recent MEPA filing, and updates discussed with residents in the July meeting at the Point of Pines Yacht Club.

Residents are encouraged to attend, or tune in on RevereTV to stay informed about the happenings in their neighborhood.