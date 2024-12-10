Chief Bright Recognized for Contributions to HRC

By Journal Staff

The Revere Human Rights Commission (HRC) held its regular monthly meeting last Thursday evening, December 5, in the City Council Chamber. On hand for the session were chair Chaimaa (Shay) Hossaini and fellow members Dr. Lourenco Garcia, Kourou Pich, Molly McGee, Police Chief Dave Callahan, and Somaya Laroussi. Steve Morabito, the city’s DEI Director, also was on hand for the meeting.

The session began with the members reading the HRC’s Mission Statement:

“The Mission of the Revere Human Rights Commission is to promote human and civil rights and empower all people of Revere by ensuring that everyone, especially the most vulnerable and marginalized, have equitable opportunities, equal access, and are treated with dignity, respect, fairness, and justice.”

Hossaini then presented the usual Land Acknowledgement, in which the Pawtucket tribe was recognized as “the original holder of the land.”

Dr. Garcia, the Assistant Superintendent of Schools, explained to the members that the Massachusetts Immigration Advocacy Coalition was scheduled to come to the Learning Commons at Revere High School on December 10 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. to provide information to Revere students and their families, many of whom Garcia said are undocumented, about their Constitutional rights.

“As we all know, we have a different climate in this country now,” said Garcia. “We are worried about some of the ideas that have been put in motion by the incoming administration, especially the idea of mass deportation. It is our job as leaders of the community to stand up and advocate for those whose voices always have been absent from the decision-making process. These are students and the people we interact with every day. They are the ones who make up the fabric of the city. We want to bring in as many organizations into the city as possible to train these families.

“We need to stand together and work together to defeat the trend that we see eveloving in this country. We need to create a space in this community where everybody feels safe,” Garcia added.

The members then acknowledged the contributions to the commission of Revere Fire Chief Chris Bright, who was a member of the HRC when it was reconstituted in 2020 by then-Mayor Brian Arrigo. Bright is retiring from the RFD and is stepping down from his seat on the HRC.

“Chief Bright is a consummate professional who has been dedicated to the Fire Department and the City of Revere for over 35 years,” said Callahan. “He’s always been there for the community and the community always has come first with Chief Bright. He will be missed by this commission.”

“Chief Bright is a professional and a man with a lot of integrity,” added Garcia. “He taught me a lot about the community when I first came to this city. He really embraced the cause of defending human rights and universal values and issues related to equity and inclusion. He certainly will be missed.”

“Chief Bright is an amazing individual of great integrity and character,” said Morabito, who is a former City Councillor. “I’ve known him and his family for a long time and worked with him when I was on the City Council. He always was willing to listen and always took the time to deal with issues that residents brought up.”

Pich, who is the Chief Executive Officer of the domestic violence organization HarborCOV, recollected how Bright was willing to stand up for, and support, survivors of domestic violence. “Chief Bright will be missed terribly,” said Pich.

Morabito then read a Certificate of Recognition for Bright’s work with the HRC from Mayor Patrick Keefe. Morabito also read the inscription on a plaque from the HRC acknowledging Bright’s contributions to the HRC.