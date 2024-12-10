Council Proposes Hearing on Noise Ordinance Changes

By Adam Swift

The city council has scheduled a public hearing on proposed changes to Revere’s noise ordinance for its regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 27.

Ward 5 Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya introduced a motion earlier this year requesting the city look at revising the noise ordinance.

“Upon receipt of Mayor Keefe’s approval of Council Order 24-270 in September, I began working with Lieutenant Sean Randall of the Revere Police Department to research ways in which the city could update its noise control ordinance,” said Claire Inzerillo, the city’s policy writer and analyst.

In addition, Inzerillo said she worked with municipal inspections director Michael Wells and building commissioner Louis Cavagnaro on the proposal that was brought before the council on Monday night.

“The changes are small, there are not a whole lot of them, but a lot of the work has been done on the police side to update their ticketing,” she said.

If the ordinance changes are approved by the council, Inzerillo said they will be handed back to the police department so that it can move forward with amending its internal procedures.

According to Inzerillo, in comparison to other cities of comparable size in the region, Revere’s “maximum allowable octave band sound pressure levels” are up to date.

“However, we are proposing that noise disturbances such as loading and unloading, construction (exceptions apply), and dumpster operation be prohibited after 8 p.m., instead of 9 p.m.,” Inzerillo stated.

In addition, she stated that the police department is working with the Metro North Regional Communications Center to review the finalized noise ordinance and create a protocol for how to dispatch calls to noise disturbances.

“Residents are advised to call the Department of Municipal Inspections during normal business hours for noise complaints related to construction or refuse collection,” Inzerillo stated. “For animal-related noise complaints, residents should call the Revere Police Non-Emergency line or the Animal Control Officer directly. For all other noise-related complaints, residents should call the Revere Police Department.”

Guarino-Sawaya thanked Inzerillo for her hard work on the ordinance, and said she supported the proposed changes.

However, she said she did have an issue with residents contacting the animal control officer, since ACO is not available on the weekends.

Guarino-Sawaya also proposed two amendments to the noise ordinance update presented to the council. One would limit the hours of street sales, while the second would provide for tighter hours restrictions on commercial construction, drilling, and demolition noise.

“I hear your concerns loud and clear, and I will take back the issues with the animal control officer and see if it is something the police can look into,” Inzerillo said.

She said she would also bring the proposed amendments back to the police department and the inspectional services department in preparation for the Jan. 27 public hearing.