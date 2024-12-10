News Residents Honored at Council Meeting by Journal Staff • December 10, 2024 • 0 Comments Retired Revere Firefighter Louis J. Iovine (above, far right) received a Certificate of Merit from the City Council Monday night in recognition of his 39 years of commendable public service at Central Fire Station, Ladder Company 2. Pictured with the honoree are colleagues (from left) Deputy Chief Joe Laurano, Assistant Chief James Cullen, and Firefighter Giancarlo Pani. In the photo (above) CityCouncillors Angela Guarino-Sawaya and Juan Jaramillo present a Certificate of Commendationto Lorena Escolero in recognition of her work as the City of Revere’s ConservationAgent and Community Development Planner