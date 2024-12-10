News

Residents Honored at Council Meeting

by  •  • 0 Comments
Retired Revere Firefighter Louis J. Iovine (above, far right) received a Certificate of Merit from the City Council Monday night in recognition of his 39 years of commendable public service at Central Fire Station, Ladder Company 2. Pictured with the honoree are colleagues (from left) Deputy Chief Joe Laurano, Assistant Chief James Cullen, and Firefighter Giancarlo Pani.
In the photo (above) City
Councillors Angela Guarino-Sawaya and Juan Jaramillo present a Certificate of Commendation
to Lorena Escolero in recognition of her work as the City of Revere’s Conservation
Agent and Community Development Planner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.