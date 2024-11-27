Toys for Tickets Back for 2024 Holidays

Special to the Journal

Mayor Patrick Keefe has re-instituted the Toys for Tickets Program in the city for the 2024 holiday season.

From now until Friday, Dec. 13, residents are encouraged to bring a new toy to the Parking Office to have their parking tickets waived. The toy must be new, unused, and in original packaging, and of similar or equal value to the parking ticket.

Toys must be brought to the Parking Department, located at 300 Broadway, Suite #2, for up to a $30 exemption per ticket (maximum 5 tickets). This program is only applicable to late fees.

“This is a program that the parking department has been doing for about four years now,” Parking Director Zachary Babo told the city council on Monday night. “Each year we run an amnesty program where for about a month’s span, we collect a toy donation and we take off about $30 in fees for a ticket. Over the last year, we were able to donate about 200 toys to the Revere public schools, and it helps make a difference in a young kid’s life and it helps for someone who may have a parking violation this time of year.”

Toys will be donated to students in the Revere Public School system in need during the holiday season.

“This is a great program and I’ll be glad to donate whatever you need,” said Ward 5 Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya.

To encourage holiday shopping at local businesses in Revere, there will also be free parking every Saturday in December 7, 14, and 21.