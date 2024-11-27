Five-story Apartment Building Proposed for Green Street

By Adam Swift

The city council’s zoning subcomnmittee will consider a proposal for a 29-unit, five-floor apartment development at 21 Green St. at its meeting on Monday, Dec. 9.

Monday night, the council held a public hearing on the proposed development brought forward by the Sica Family Trust for Green Street.

The existing lot is just shy of 8,000 square feet, and an existing single-family home on the property has already been razed, according to Larry Simeone, the attorney representing the property owners.

Simeone said the one-bedroom units would range from 500 to 600 square feet.

The proposed height of the building is 46 feet, according to the attorney. The project is located in a Technological Enterprise District (TED), which allows for a building height of up to 50 feet.

In addition, Simeone said there have been discussions with Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna for three veterans units as part of the development.

The front of the building will face the Lee Burbank Highway, Simeone added.

Project architect Doug Stefanov noted that there would likely be a brick base for the building with a clapboard upper.

Stefanov stated that the project team submitted a shadow study showing that the majority of the time, the shadows from the building would be cast on Lee Burbank Highway.

The project engineer added that there would be some additional landscaping and trees along Green Street to make that area more appealing.

Several Revere residents who live in other apartments owned by the Sica family spoke in favor of the project, noting that the Sicas were good landlords and that the apartment building would be an improvement for the area.

However, several Green Street residents said they had concerns with the proposal, including the height of the building and its context within the neighborhood.

“I know something is going to go in there, but five stories is just way too big on that site,” said Green Street resident Shawn Mackell. “The site is just a little bigger than the infield of a little league field.”

Mackell added that the surrounding buildings on Green Street are two-story residential and one-story commercial properties. He also raised concerns about the accuracy of the shadow study.

McKenna said she would vote in favor of the proposal, but added that she does have some concerns about the height of the project. Councillor-at-Large Anthony Zambuto, who chairs the zoning subcommittee, said there will be an opportunity for residents to raise questions and voice their concerns at that meeting, as well.