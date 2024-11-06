Revere’s Dianne C. Braley, Hosts Book Signing for Second Novel

By Melissa Moore-Randall

Revere native Dianne C. Braley hosted a book signing recently at the Mission Beach House for her second novel, The Summer Before. On the heels of the success of Silence in the Sound, The Summer Before is based on the friendship of Madeline and Summer.The novel recently was a Literary Titan Book Award Winner.

“Madeline and Summer are more than best friends. They might as well be sisters; they’ve claimed the title, anyway-and sisters tell each other everything. But Summer has a secret she’s been hiding for years. Someone’s been hurting her, someone close, and when it comes out, it destroys everything around her with the force of dying stars. Six years after the trial, Madeline is a haunted young woman trying to build a new life in Boston, but the guilt of her betrayal brings her to the brink of suicide. To let go of the past, Madeline must confront her father, mother, and all those involved with the trial that split her family apart-or continue her descent, finishing what she started to escape it.”

“Thank you to everyone who came out to support my book signing in my hometown … it was truly a fabulous event. I could not be more grateful for the outpouring of love and encouragement. A special thank you to Mission on the Beach for hosting me once again. Your support means the world. A portion of the proceeds will support victims of domestic and sexual violence, a cause that means so much to me, and I am grateful for the support in making a difference. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and this is a beautiful way to give back.” said Braley.

Upcoming book signing events include 11/6 at the Revere Public Library at 6 p.m., 11/22 at Heidi’s House of Coffee in Boston (in support of Karen Read) at 12 p.m and on 12/7 at the Winthrop Book Depot and Cafe at 10 a.m.

The Summer Before is available on Amazon in paperback, Kindle, and hardcover.