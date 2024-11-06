Phase 1 of Bus Network Redesign Launches Dec. 15 to Bring More Frequent Service, Better Routes

Special to the Journal

The MBTA today reminded riders that Phase 1 of Bus Network Redesign will launch on Sunday, December 15. The MBTA’s Bus Network Redesign is a major initiative of the Better Bus Project aimed at improving bus service reliability, frequency, and connectivity throughout the region. Phase 1 introduces significant service changes to six bus routes serving the communities of Chelsea, Everett, Revere, Malden, Somerville, Cambridge, Allston, Brighton, and East Boston. The Phase 1 changes will increase service by 60% on these routes and establish several Frequent Bus Routes, which operate every 15 minutes or less, from 5 AM to 1 AM Monday through Saturday, and 6 AM to 1 AM on Sunday.

These improvements require some capital changes and new bus stop signage at new bus stops. As replacing all of the signs at bus stops will take time, the MBTA will be installing Service Advisories at 315 affected bus stops to alert riders to changes in routes and schedules. Larger than standard bus stop signs, the Service Advisories also include maps and are available in several languages. They will be placed between November 1 and November 15 to inform riders of upcoming changes.

“Our bus network is a key mode for our transportation system, and as we restore reliable bus service, we continue to seek opportunities to improve service and travel times. The first phase of the redesign launching this December was carefully planned after receiving over 20,000 comments,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “I can’t thank the public enough for engaging with us throughout the process. Our Operations, Service Planning, and other teams are committed to delivering safe, reliable service to the communities we serve and look to service in the future.”

The new, easier-to-read bus stop signs will be installed at over 330 locations ahead of the launch of Phase 1 service changes on December 15. New signs installed before December 15 will be “bagged” or covered and will contain service information. The new bus stop signs will be unbagged in December when the new service begins, and Service Advisories will be removed in January 2025.

Capital projects to support the program include bus stop location changes, new transfer locations, more space for layover areas, and ensuring better and safer stops. This work can include changing berths for bus stops, which are the locations where passengers board or exit the buses. These changes have begun, are scheduled, or will be completed by our City partners.

New bus schedules and timetables will be available later this fall, providing more details on service changes. Additional phases of the Bus Network Redesign will be rolled out as resources become available with Phase 2 anticipated in 2025.

For more information, visit mbta.com//BNRPhase1 or connect with the T on X @MBTA, Facebook /TheMBTA, Instagram @theMBTA, Threads @thembta, or TikTok @thembta.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) opened America’s first subway tunnel in 1897, pioneering public transportation in the United States. Today, the MBTA is one of the largest public transit systems in the country, operating an extensive network of subway, bus, commuter rail, ferry, and paratransit services across 176 cities and towns. The MBTA is undergoing a transformative period, focusing on cultivating a culture of safety and excellence, modernizing infrastructure, and improving reliability and accessibility. Current priorities include accelerating critical infrastructure repairs, expanding accessibility, and reducing emissions. The MBTA is committed to providing dependable, frequent, and accessible service that riders can rely on, while supporting the region’s economic vitality. Through initiatives like the unprecedented Track Improvement Program and the Bus Network Redesign and Rail Vision, the MBTA aims to connect communities and improve riders’ daily experiences and trips. For questions or assistance, customers are encouraged to contact the MBTA Customer Center at 617-222-3200. Members of the press are encouraged to contact [email protected]. For the latest updates on MBTA services, projects, and initiatives, visit MBTA.com or follow @MBTA on social media.