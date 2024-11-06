AFC Opens New Health Clinic on Squire Road

By Adam Swift

American Family Care (AFC), a leading national provider of urgent care, primary care, and occupational medicine, held a grand opening of its newest clinic, AFC Revere, on Monday.

Shown above, the staff of the new AFC Urgent Care facility in the Northgate Shopping Center are pictured at the ribbon cutting ceremony with Rep. Jeff Turco, Mayor Patrick Keefe, and School Committeeman Anthony Caggiano.

The state-of-the-art healthcare facility is located at 339 Squire Road and was scheduled to open for patients on Wednesday.

“We’re here to help this community achieve their healthcare needs & goals,” said Dr. Anand Kanjolia, Medical Director at AFC Revere.

Mayor Patrick Keefe and city officials join Ranganarayan Narasimhan, his

family, and AFC Urgent Care staff members in the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Kanjola said with the opening of AFC Revere, there’s a reliable, easily accessible healthcare option that is open seven days a week.

Ranganarayan Narasimhan, independent owner and operator of AFC Revere, is ready to serve the city of Revere and neighboring towns. “We are excited to open our new urgent care facility in Revere MA, where we aim to provide high-quality, compassionate healthcare services to the local community,” Narasimhan said. “Our mission is to ensure that everyone has access to timely medical care in a welcoming and comfortable environment. Whether it’s for a minor injury, illness, or routine check-up, we are here to offer support and peace of mind to our patients.”

Narasimhan said the skilled healthcare professionals at AFC Revere are committed to delivering personalized care tailored to the unique needs of each patient – fostering a strong patient-provider relationship in the clinic and in the community.

“This is a family affair, and I can see you really care about what you are putting in front of the city of Revere,” Mayor Patrick Keefe said to Narasimhan at Monday’s ribbon cutting. “What I see here is a really good group effort and I know you mentioned you have worked really diligently with the building department, with the fire department to make sure you got this done … your team put together a really first class operation. We are excited to welcome you to Revere as the first urgent care in the community, a growing community of over 65,000 residents and we have our needs, and we are happy that you are coming here to set some roots.”

AFC Revere services include:

• Physicals – Conveniently walk in to receive a routine check-up. Providers can also perform sports physicals for all the local youth athletes.

• Pediatric Urgent Care – No need to wait for a pediatrician’s next available appointment; AFC Revere takes a child-friendly medical approach to help treat the most common illnesses and injuries.

• On-Site Lab Testing and Vaccinations – AFC Revere has an on-site laboratory for a wide variety of lab work, including flu, COVID-19, and STD testing. Patients can receive results within minutes. Staff can also perform immunizations such as the flu vaccine.

• State-of-the-Art Diagnostics – Digital X-ray equipment allows the staff to take and read X-rays within minutes.

• Occupational Health Exams – These services include DOT physicals, return-to-work exams, and drug testing.

• Extended Hours – The clinic is open seven days a week with early morning and evening hours to accommodate working parents. No appointment is necessary.

• Immigration Physicals: AFC Revere will offer stress-free immigration physicals.