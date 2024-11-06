The Fright Stuff: David and Dianne Campbell Bring Smiles of joy at Their Amazingly Decorated Home

By Cary Shuman

For 20 years, David Campbell and his wife, Dianne Campbell, have been decorating their home and front lawn for Halloween, each year seemingly exceeding the creativity and ingenuity of their previous year’s effort.

On an unseasonably warm Halloween night last Thursday, the tradition continued at the residence on Cushman Terrace, and hundreds of Revere children and their families made their annual trek to see the Campbell’s latest creation.

Salem State University student Haley Belloise chaperoned two of her neighbors, Mason Calzada and Jackson Calzada, to Cushman Terrace on Halloween Night.

“This is so cool,” summarized Haley.

Her two young friends agreed. “It’s awesome,” said Mason.

“It’s something,” added Jackson.

Warmly accepting the praise and compliments from the numerous trick-or-treaters, David said humbly, “We just try to do our best.”

Sebago Lake contest

was the inspiration

How did the D & D Campbellian tradition begin in Revere?

“We had a place on Sebago Lake (Maine) and the town used to have a Halloween competition, and that’s how we got involved,” explained David. “We saw how much the kids loved it, and we just took it home with us and we’ve been doing it ever since.”

“Every year, we add another piece or two, and it’s become this,” said Diane, whose father (the late Walter Dwyer) built the home back in the 1970s.

Crowds swarm

to Cushman

While Halloween Night is the main event, families begin visiting the cul-de-sac of beautiful homes in the days leading up to the holiday.

This year’s turnout was massive.

“It’s been pretty wild,” said David. “So many people just come up to the house and tell us how much they love it and they can’t wait to see it each year.”

Dianne Campbell said some parents transport their children for a daylight viewing before school each day and “to see Jack.”

“Jack” is Jack Skellington, the very tall skeleton made famous in Tim Burton’s 1993 film, “The Nightmare Before Christmas”.

While Jack Skellington towers over the site, there are other sights, sounds, ghosts, and fog that make it an extra special attraction that rivals Disney. The playing of the widely admired theme song from “Ghostbusters” also enhances the experience.

Free candy as well

The Campbells don’t limit their generosity to the visual experience. The couple also gave each visitor a classic Lindt milk chocolate bar.

It’s the experience of seeing children and parents marvel at their creations that keeps the Campbells inspired to return each year.

Asked if they ever considered charging a fee for the experience, David replied quickly, “Not at all. The reaction from the children, and even the parents, is priceless. I wish we could do more.”

“It’s all for the kids,” said Dianne.

Dianne noted that preparations and construction of their Halloween exhibit begin in early October. It is a team effort from start to finish.

“We absolutely want to give credit to Henry Festa [a 14-year-old assistant],” said Diane. “He helps with the decorations and the design. Henry calls the shots.”

The good news is that David and Dianne Campbell, who’ve become Halloween royalty in their neighborhood, vow to return even bigger and scarier in 2025.

“We look forward to seeing everyone again next year,” said Dianne, smiling.

And Revere children are certainly looking forward to returning to Campbell-Ville next Halloween.