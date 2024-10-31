DCR, City Dedicate Newly Transformed Sullivan Park

By Adam Swift

While located on a prime piece of recreational real estate across from Revere Beach, Sullivan Park has not gotten the attention it has deserved over the years.

But that has changed, as last week the state’s Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) unveiled the results of a nearly $3.5 million transformation of the park, turning an underutilized little league baseball field, into a vibrant recreational hub.

“Sullivan Park has a rich history in Revere from a former little league field, a place to eat a slice of Bianchi’s pizza, and now as a revitalized hub of activity for the community,” said DCR Commissioner and former Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo. “As a former Oak Island kid, I know firsthand how critical the investments we’ve made in this park are to Revere families and seniors, providing a space for safe recreation and better connecting the neighborhood with the beach. I look forward to bringing my family here and trying out the new game tables with my kids.”

Current Mayor Patrick Keefe praised the efforts of the DCR under Arrigo’s leadership to turn the park into an outdoor community center for all Revere residents.

“We are thrilled to have a revitalized open space in Revere, one that serves the diverse needs of residents and visitors from all ages and backgrounds,” said Keefe. “Green spaces like Sullivan Park help generate community and a sense of belonging, whether it is fun or relaxation that visitors seek. Sullivan Park will provide a comfortable environment and enjoyable

play space, especially for our youngest and most senior residents and visitors of our beloved Revere Beach.

“This addition to Revere’s waterfront will be a staple for generations to come.”

The newly improved park features a range of diverse recreational opportunities designed to enhance the visitor experience and promote outdoor activities. Key features include a welcoming plaza with shaded seating, game tables, bocce courts, and walking paths. Fitness enthusiasts can enjoy new exercise equipment, while families and other visitors can take advantage of a spacious open lawn perfect for picnics and gatherings.

A newly installed shade shelter provides a cool spot for relaxation, and a water feature will offer fun and relief during the warmer spring and summer months. Additionally, the park incorporates native vegetation to enhance the area and promote climate resilience.

“I am proud to see Sullivan Park transformed into a vibrant community hub that offers something for everyone,” said State Representative Jessica Giannino. “This project is an

incredible investment in the health and well-being of our residents, bringing outdoor recreation opportunities to families, seniors, and children alike. I look forward to seeing this park become a cherished part of Revere for generations to come, fostering connections and providing a welcoming space for all.”

State Representative Jeff Turco said the dedication of the ‘new’ Sullivan Park is a great day for the Commonwealth, the City of Revere and all users of Revere Beach.

“The park is beautiful and will benefit the public for decades to come,” said Turco. “Special thanks to former Representative Roselee Vincent who earmarked the original funds which spearheaded this wonderful project.”

Giannino, Arrigo, and Keefe also praised Vincent for her dedication and leadership on the renovation project.

“I am extremely proud that one of my last official acts as a State Representative was to successfully obtain funding for the design and renovation of Sullivan field,” said Vincent. “I would like to thank the DCR and our state delegation for carrying the ball across the finish line. The park is beautiful and will serve Revere’s residents for generations to come.”