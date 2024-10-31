MA Department of Public Health Issues Wildfire Smoke Alert in City of Revere

Smoke from regional wildfires has led to air quality degradation

Special to the Journal

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health, in conjunction with the Bureau of Climate and Environmental Health, has issued a Wildfire Smoke Alert in the City of Revere, following an ongoing wildfire smoke event affecting Eastern Massachusetts. The largest of the local wildfires encompasses over 100 acres in Salem, MA. These fires have led to degraded air quality in surrounding communities, including Revere.

Folks in Revere who are most at-risk include: Children under 5 and people over 65; pregnant people; people of color; people with pre-existing medical conditions such as heart disease, asthma, lung diseases, and respiratory allergies, and; people that work or exercise outdoors.

Concerned and at-risk residents are encouraged to take health and safety precautions during this wildfire smoke event, including: staying up-to-date on local air quality information; moving outdoor activities indoors; closing windows in homes and vehicles; using high-efficiency (HEPA) air filters in heating and cooling systems; speaking to a doctor about using asthma medications during the wildfire smoke event; and using N95 masks for high-risk populations.

Lauren Buck, BSN, RN, Chief of Public Health for the City of Revere, commented: “Look out for your family members, friends, or neighbors who might be more at risk to poor air quality over the next few days. We urge residents who are at high-risk to stay indoors until the air quality improves.”