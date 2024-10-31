Board of Health Discusses Recreational Marijuana Dispensaries

By Journal Staff

The Revere Board of Health held its regular monthly meeting last Thursday, October 24, in the City Council Chambers. Chair Dr. Drew Bunker, Kathleen Savage, and Viviana Catano were on hand for the session, as well as Director of Public Health Lauren Buck, Health Agent/Director of Inspectional Services Michael Wells, and Board of Health Clerk Paula Sepulveda

Buck presented the Public Health Communicable Disease monthly report. She noted that the incidence of communicable diseases in the city during October was very low, as was the case across the state. She said there were 11 suspected cases and one confirmed case of Hepatitis B in the city. There also were 40 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Buck said that avian flu is an issue throughout the country and is spreading in the wild bird population. She specifically urged those who keep chickens in the city to make sure they are taking precautions to protect their flock.

Buck made note of the many recalls of ready-to-eat meat and other products, including ready-to-eat waffles, some of which have been stocked in Massachusetts grocery stores. There have been nationwide recalls of food products because of listeria outbreaks since the summer that have killed 10 people and hospitalized dozens of others.

Buck also made note of the e-coli outbreaks traced to McDonald’s quarter-pounders sold in some western states that killed one person and hospitalized nine others.

Wells presented the Inspectional Services monthly report. He said that ISD issued 170 certificates of fitness for housing units; performed 37 reinspections; and investigated 13 interior complaints. In the food department, ISD performed 37 routine food inspections, 17 reinspections, one complaint inspection, one pre-opening inspection, and one temporary food inspection.

In the exterior sanitation division, agents issued 51 citations for accumulation of trash, litter or debris; three for carts out at improper times; 41 for overflowing dumpsters; 386 for improper placement of trash and bulky items; seven for junk heaps; three for multiple unregistered vehicles; three for rodent harborage; two for improper signage on public proper; 13 for improper storage of garbage and trash; and 35 for overgrown vegetation.

The board conducted a Notice of Violation appeal from Saeid Hoseinzade, at 838 Winthrop Ave. Building Commissioner Louis Cavagnaro told the commissioners, “This property has been a problem for a while now and has an illegal bedroom on the first floor.”

Mr. Hoseinzade said he has owned the property for three years. “It’s an investment property and I have tenants there,” he told the board. He said that his previous tenants had used the room in question as a bedroom, but he said he was not aware that it was being used as a bedroom by the current tenants and that he specifically told the new tenants that they cannot use the first-floor room as a bedroom.

He said that one of their children uses the room as a game room, not as a bedroom, and that he put it into their lease that they cannot use that first-floor room as a bedroom.

“Whenever the city wants to come in and schedule an inspection, they can come in and see that it is not being used as a bedroom,” Hoseinzade said.

Joanne McKenna, who lives next door to the property, addressed the board. “Our neighborhood has endured an illegal rooming house with large parties until 2 or 3 at night,” said McKenna, who is the councilor for Ward 1, but who noted that she was speaking in her capacity as a resident, not as the ward councilor. “There have been 16 police calls and warnings from the Fire Department about open fires. If there is a fire, a number of houses will go up in flames.”

McKenna also alleged that smoke detectors have been removed to permit the tenants to smoke. “This was a really quiet neighborhood. but people come in at all hours of the night with mattresses and refrigerators,” McKenna added. “This house is inundating the neighborhood. We have senior citizens who have lived there for 40 years. He’s been fined and it went to court and the court upheld it. I know that at least 15 people are living there. Some are related, but others are not.”

However, Bunker noted that the only issue before the board pertained to the use of a room on the first floor as a bedroom.

Although it was not clear from the outset of the hearing exactly what that issue was, it eventually became apparent that the actual matter before the board was an appeal by Hoseinzade of an order from the Building Dept. to remove a wall in the alleged first-floor bedroom in order to ensure that it cannot be used as a bedroom. A failure to remove the wall, which Hoseinzade said could be expensive, could result in fines from the city if it is determined that it is being used as a bedroom.

Catano and Savage voted to reject Hoseinzade’s appeal of the Building Department’s order, with Bunker voting to uphold it.

The board then took up a discussion of recreational marijuana retail establishments in the city. Revere presently permits medical marijuana retail businesses, but does not allow the so-called recreational establishments. However, the City Council is considering allowing recreational marijuana businesses, which are in every community surrounding Revere, to open in the city.

Buck began the discussion by noting that the purview of the Board of Health is to provide recommendations to the City Council in the event that the City Council were to consider granting licenses for non-medical marijuana establishments.

Catano immediately jumped into the discussion.

“I want to talk about my concerns,” said Catano. “We already are inundated with tobacco retailers, of which we have 48 in the city, as well as a high number of alcohol retailers and 84 liquor licenses. While I genuinely understand that we need to balance our city budget, I feel like my role is to consider both the benefits and the costs.”

Catano, who has worked in the substance abuse prevention field for a number of years, noted that high school students in a survey indicated they were using marijuana for self-medication purposes to address their anxiety. She pointed out that because human brains are not fully developed until the age of 25, there is great potential for permanent damage to young people’s brains if they use marijuana.

“My concern is that young people will start using these substances, which are much stronger than they were in the past. Young people have a low level of perception of the harm,” Catano said. “What will be the real cost if we allow this?”

Bunker, who is a medical doctor, added “I’ve seen cases of cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome (CHS is a condition that leads to repeated and severe bouts of vomiting that results from long-term use of marijuana). Marijuana can be abused. When it is used daily, it can be a problem and I’ve seen mental health issues.”

Savage, who was unsure of the legal age for purchasing marijuana, asked that question and was informed that the age to be able to purchase from a dispensary under state law is 21, not 18.

However, City Councilor at Large Marc Silvestri pushed back against the board’s views.

“A newly-published study showed that from 2011-2021, there was a significant decrease in youth marijuana use, contrary to common public opinion,” said Silvestri. “Youth polling showed that the use of cannabis halved in the 10-year period in states where it became legal.

“You have stigmatized the users of marijuana and have put out false data,” Silvestri continued, in a sharp and pointed disagreement with Catano. “You should be giving facts, and not just opinions.”

Silvestri further noted that allowing recreational marijuana establishments will decrease the black market availability of marijuana to young people.

Ward 4 City Councilor Paul Argenzio also spoke, citing some misconceptions on what the issues are. “The City Council is not repealing a ‘ban’ on marijuana,” said Argenzio. “There is no ban on any Revere resident using recreational marijuana, which is permitted by state law. What we’re doing is looking at dispensaries.

“Revere residents are just taking their money and going to dispensaries in neighboring communities,” Argenzio said. “The other cities and towns surrounding us are benefiting from our residents’ money. We’re looking at allowing a dispensary that will generate tax revenue.”

Echoing a point made by Silvestri, Agenzio further added, “Colorado has seen a dramatic reduction in marijuana use by youth because they have taken it off the black market, making it harder for children to obtain it.”

The last piece of business for the board was the approval of licenses for a Temporary Body Art Establishment for Let Er Rip, LLC. & Boston Harley- Davidson and for a Body Art Individual License for David Martinelli. Buck noted that the temporary licenses, which will be exercised for one day per month over the coming year, have been approved in the past both for the establishment and for Mr. Martinelli. The board unanimously approved the issuance of both licenses.

Bunker announced at the conclusion of the meeting that the board will not be meeting in November and December.