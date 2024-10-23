Public hearing held on Beachmont Connector project

By Adam Swift

State and local officials held a virtual public hearing on the proposed State Road Beachmont Connector project last week, which aims to add bike lanes along State Road by reducing the number of travel lanes.

The proposed project is intended to provide multimodal accommodations along the northbound and southbound sides of State Road between Donnelly Square and the intersection of State Road/Ocean Avenue/ Eliot Circle. The proposed scope will reduce both northbound and southbound travel ways on State Road from two lanes to a single lane to provide separated bicycle facilities: a two-way separated bike lane along the west side of the southbound lanes and a one-way parking-protected bike lane along the east side of the northbound lanes.

The proposed design will improve the sidewalk along both sides of State Road providing a direct, safe and accessible connection for pedestrians and cyclists to the Beachmont MBTA station, Revere Beach and businesses along Ocean Avenue, according to representatives from Howard Stein Hudson, the project designer. Crosswalks with accessible ramps are proposed across all side streets and signalized intersections to support pedestrian activity within the project area.

The anticipated project cost for the project, which is scheduled to go out to bid in early 2027 for a spring 2027 start date, is $7.7 million, according to Daniel Fleury of MassDOT. Fleury said 80 percent of the project would be paid for through federal funds, and the remainder with state money.

Revere Director of Planning and Economic Development Tom Skwierawski said MassDOT is taking the lead on the Beachmont Connector project, but that is a part of a broader city-wide effort that has been underway for years.

“As the director of planning and economic development, one of my key roles is supporting walkability projects in the city that make Revere a safer place to walk, bike, and roll for all Revere residents,” he said.

Skwierawski said that the top two concerns raised by Revere residents during planning efforts are traffic and a need to increase safe, walkable and bikeable transportation alternatives.

“This project perfectly marries both of those things,” he said.

The project would tie into a number of nearby projects that are either underway or planned, including the Suffolk Downs development and the new retail district in Beachmont Square, as well as recent improvements on Ocean Avenue, Skwierawski said. The new connector would provide safe alternatives for people who want to travel from the new developments down to Revere Beach.

While some residents have raised concerns about bike paths in the city that don’t seem to connect to anything, Skwierawski said the Beachmont Connector would tie into Suffolk Downs as well as projects in Donnelly Square and Winthrop Avenue, as well as a MassDOT project on Bennington Street.

“All of this will start to connect into a broader network … and create safe alternatives to driving for folks in this new development and in Beachmont and other parts of the city to enjoy everything that Suffolk Downs has to offer, “ said Skwierawski.

Anni Autio, the project manager for MassDOT, reiterated that the primary goals of the project are to provide a safe path for cyclists and to improve vehicular safety along the project limits.

Valerie Chia of Howard Stein Hudson said reducing the number of travel lanes on State Road will help reduce vehicle speed and cut down on vehicles weaving in and out of the lanes.

Chia said the other important parts of the project include reconstructing the sidewalks and pedestrian ramps, repaving and restriping the roads, signal timing and equipment updates, and updating lighting.

MassDOT will be responsible for any right of way issues or takings associated with the project, said Micheal Ruderman of MassDOT. That could include fee takings, permanent easements, or construction easements, he said.

Affected owners will be contacted by the MassDOT Right of Way division or consultant representatives, he said. At this stage of the design, the right of way process has not been finalized.

Ward 1 City Councillor Joanne McKenna asked if the project would impact parking spaces for the businesses in Donnelly Square. Chia said there should be a minimal impact on parking from the project, and that it will provide for 30-minute spaces for loading and unloading in the area.

McKenna said she also wants to make sure all the sidewalks in the area are fixed.

“All of the sidewalks along State Road will be fixed and tied into the reconstruction of the sidewalks at Donnelly Square, as well,” Chia said.