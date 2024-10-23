License Comm. Restores Hours for Two Establishments

By Journal Staff

The Revere License Commission held its regular monthly meeting last Wednesday afternoon, October 16, in the City Council Chamber. chair Robert Selevitch and fellow members Daniel Occena and Liliana Monroy were on hand for the session.

The commission initially approved a trio of 1-day licenses for the coming Halloween season.

The first item on the agenda was a request by the Blessed Mother of the Morning Star Parish at St. Mary’s Church, 670 Washington Avenue, (Ralph DeCicco, event manager) for a 1-day Malt/Wine, Common Victualler & Entertainment License “to be exercised in the Lower Church Hall on Saturday October 26, from 5 p.m.–10 p.m. for a ‘Spoogetti’ Dinner Dance. The expected attendance is 85 – 95.”

Rick Freni presented the application and explained that the event, sponsored by the Holy Name Society whose members will do all the cooking, is for the parishioners of the church. He said this event has been held for the past few years. There were no opponents and the commission unanimously approved the issuance of the incense.

Next up was a request by the City of Revere Public Library, 179 Beach Street (Haley Hanton, event manager) for a 1-day Malt/Wine & Entertainment License “said license to be exercised at the Revere Public Library at 179 Beach Street on Saturday, October 26, 2024 from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. The event is an All Hallow’s Eve haunted house tour. The expected attendance is 750–1000.”

Ms. Hanton presented the application and explained the details of how the beer garden will be set up and managed. She said the event has been held for a few years, though this year it is being moved from City Hall to the library and the nearby cemetery. The commissioners had no questions and unanimously approved the issuance of the license.

The third item came from the City of Revere’s Haas Wellness Center, 321 Charger Street, (Haley Hanton, event manager) for a 1-day Malt/Wine, Common Victualler, & Entertainment License “said license to be exercised at the Haas Wellness Center at 321 Charger Street on Friday, October 25, from 9 p.m.–11 p.m. The event is a Haunt Fest Halloween party. The expected attendance is 100.”

Ms. Hanton told the commissioners that the event will be for persons 21+. There will be a DJ and a costume contest. There were no opponents and the commission unanimously approved the application.

Item #4 on the agenda was an application from Nouria Energy Retail, Inc., d/b/a Nouria 345 Bennett Highway, (John Pszeniczny, manager) “for a Common Victualler license to be exercised at 345 Bennett Highway to serve convenience food at a gas station store. Requested hours are Sunday–Saturday 5 a.m.–10 p.m., with no seating.”

Mr. Pszeniczny, the district manager for Nouria, which operates 180 similar operations throughout the Northeast, said the food will consist of items such as coffee and hot dogs on a roller-cooker. The commissioners had no questions and approved the application.

Next up was an application from 388 Broadway LLC, d/b/a Volare, (Cecilia Maya, manager) “to change operating hours to Sunday–Saturday 10 a.m.–2 a.m., and to amend entertainment to allow a DJ on Sunday–Saturday 10 p.m.–1 a.m. Current operating hours are Sunday–Saturday 11:30 a.m.–1 a.m. Current entertainment allows DJ Sunday–Saturday 11 p.m..–1 a.m.”

Ms. Maya presented the application. She said she would like to open earlier on Sundays in order to serve customers an earlier brunch. She said the DJ music would be atmospheric for that time of day. As regards expanding the closing hours, Maya explained that with the current 1:00 a.m. closing hour for her business, customers leave for other establishments that are open until 2:00.

This application drew some scrutiny from the commissioners, who noted that they had cut the hours back to 1:00 because of prior noise and security-related problems from nearby residents. Ms. Maya said she will have a security company that will be there from 10:00 p.m. until closing.

Ward 4 Councilor Paul Argenzio supported the application. “I personally know the owners and they run a good establishment,” said Argenzio. “I haven’t heard one complaint about them. I’m fully in favor of this and think they’ll do a good job.”

Ward 6 Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya also spoke in favor of the application. “They’ve paid their time for the mistakes they’ve made in the past. It’s an excellent establishment. The food is fantastic and we should allow them to thrive instead of holding them back.”

“I think the councilors make a good point,” said Selevitch. “They’ve paid their dues for past transgressions and maybe they do deserve an opportunity to expand their business.”

“I’ve been in there and never have seen a problem,” said Occcena, with Monroy adding, “Having the security will help.”

There were no opponents and the commission approved the restoration of the establishment’s hours.

Similarly, the next item on the agenda requested a restoration of closing hours after the commission had pared them back this summer. The request was made by, “Lupita Restaurant, Erasmo Guevara, manager, for a change of operating hours to Sunday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 2 a.m. Current operating hours are Sunday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 12 a.m., with entertainment closing at 11:30 p.m.”

Atty. Joe Franzese represented the applicant. He noted that in July, the commission reduced the establishment’s hours to 12 a.m. He noted that the owners have added a double-front door and windows in order to cut down on noise. He also said the staff has been instructed to lower the music if requested by the police.

“This is a family-owned business that serves the community of Revere,” said Franzese. “Their patrons are hard-working people who come in after their shifts at night. It’s important to keep the establishment open later for the community. This is not a Boston stockbroker’s bar.”

“The neighbors were complaining pretty loudly this summer,” said Selevitch. “If we have those problems again, we’ll be right back here.” Selevitch also noted that the work that has been done has not been permitted yet by the city.

“I drove by a few times and I’ve been impressed by how you’ve addressed these issues,” said Occena, who said he lives next to Lupita’s. Occena said he was concerned that the neighbors had not been informed of the hearing, a concern reiterated by Monroy.

However, there were no opponents and the commission unanimously approved the application.

The commission held a hearing that had been continued from the August meeting regarding alleged violations by R K & E Corp.,d/b/a BK’s Bar & Grill, 264 Ocean Avenue (Marilyn Symmes, Manager), “including the unauthorized transfer of ownership and lack of an approved license manager.”

Winthrop attorney James Cipoletta explained that the issues had arisen because of the death of the mother and father of Robert Kelly Jr., as well as the retirement of the manager, Ms. Symmes. Bob Kelly Jr., the present owner of the business, has taken over as the official manager and all of the required paperwork and fees for the business, which were five years out-of-date, have been filed with the Secretary of State.

However, the estate matters for Robert Kelly Sr. still have to be resolved through the probate courts, which, as is well-known, is an extremely time-consuming process because of the backlog from when the courts were closed because of COVID-19. Cipoletta suggested that the resolution of the estate matters could take some time. The commission then voted to continue the matter for another period of 60 days.

The commission received the following communications in the past month:

1. Notification from Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission (ABCC) of approval of a change of officers/directors for Uno Restaurants, LLC d/b/a Uno Chicago Grill.

2. Notification from ABCC of approval of a transfer of an All Alcohol Package Store license and pledge of license for Shiri Manohar Corp. d/b/a Dairy Mart.

3. Notification from ABCC of a Return No Action (RNA) of an application for a change of officers/directors for Revere Lodge #1171 of the B.P.O.E. of U.S.A., Inc.

The commission adjourned until its next meeting on November 20.