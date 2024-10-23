Letter to the Editor

Update on Revere Teachers’ Association Negotiations

Dear Editor,

We write today to update you on the status of collective Bargaining with the Revere Teachers’ Association (RTA). While all other school unions have settled agreements, bargaining between the RTA and the School Committee continues and there remains a wide gulf between the RTA’s compensation proposal and the School Committee’s compensation proposal. Still, we remain fully committed to reaching agreement that is fair and within the financial means of the District.

We are aware that the RTA recently compared our Master’s Degree salary with those of surrounding communities. However, that figure presented by the RTA did not include the wage increases we have already proposed. In this regard, pursuant to the School Committee’s proposal, teachers with a Master’s Degree would be earning $71,216 at the end of this agreement. Further, the School Committee’s offer brings most veteran Revere teachers up to an annual salary of $136,382.

The compensation offered is not the only relevant consideration in this comparison. In addition to salary, the City of Revere offers a very generous health insurance package the benefit to the employee for which is $9,000 for each individual employee or $25,000 for employees who are also supporting health insurance for family members. This brings the total compensation package for a first year teacher with a Master’s Degree to between $80,216 and $96,216 and for veterans from $145,382 up to $170,382.

We also feel it is important to address the amount of time that the parties have spent bargaining. We recently learned that some RTA members were communicating to the public general statements like “There were no negotiations all summer.” For clarity, the School Committee was ready and willing to bargain with the RTA throughout the summer months. However, the RTA informed us at our June 16th meeting that it would be unavailable for bargaining for the remainder of the summer and that its first available bargaining opportunity after June 16th would be on the first day of school, August 27th.

Finally, we are aware that there have been rumors that some members in the RTA are planning to engage in an illegal strike in the near future. We recognize that for many of our families, caregivers do not get paid unless they go to work. We also recognize that some of those folks will have to stay home to care for their children if our schools close. We are working to prevent a school closure should some teachers decide to strike. If you or someone you know would be willing and able to support our schools by subbing on short notice, please send an email to [email protected] with your name, age, and phone number.

We continue to aspire toward effective, productive bargaining sessions and hope we can reach agreement soon. We will update the community as we progress.

Sincerely,

RTA Ad-Hoc Bargaining Committee of the Revere

School Committee