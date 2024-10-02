RHS Roundup

Boys soccer wins two more, sits atop the GBL standings

The Revere High boys soccer team chalked up two more victories this week over Greater Boston League (GBL) opponents to move into sole possession of first place in the GBL at the halfway point of the season with a 6-0-1 record.

In a 2-1 victory over Medford last Tuesday, the Patriots’ offense was provided by junior Patrick Valentim, who scored his fourth goal of the season (assisted by senior captain Brayan Medina) and senior captain Angel Ortez, who also notched his fourth goal of 2024 with an unassisted goal.

Two days later Revere defeated Malden, 3-1. Ortez reached the back of the Golden Tornado net twice (with assists from senior Santiago Velez and Valentim) and Valentim added an insurance marker (assisted by Medina).

Coach Manny Lopes and his squad, who now have played all seven of their GBL rivals, were scheduled to embark on the second half of their GBL schedule yesterday (Tuesday) against Somerville. They will travel to Lynn Classical tomorrow (Thursday). and to Lynn English next Tuesday.

Two wins for

RHS girls soccer

The Revere High girls soccer team earned a pair of victories last week.

In a 5-1 triumph over Chelsea, Nataly Esquivel Oliva scored the first hat trick of her career. Erika Mejia reached the back of the Lady Red Devil net for her sixth goal of the season and Emily Torres scored her first goal of the year.

Chelsea’s lone goal on senior goalkeeper Nisrin Sekkat came on a penalty kick.

“We did a great job defensively,” said RHS head coach Ariana Rivera. “Two of our seniors, Kritanjely Ruiz and Kaylin Oliva Folgar, have consistently been leading our defense.”

Last Thursday the Lady Patriots edged Malden, 2-0. Sisters Nataly and Fatima Esquivel Oliva scored the goals for Revere. Fatima’s goal came off a corner kick from Erika Mejia and Nataly’s goal was assisted by midfielder Sandra Torres.

RHS goalkeeper Nisrin Sekkat posted a clean sheet to earn her second shutout of the season.

“We turned in a solid job defensively to hold Malden to no goals on a rainy game day,” noted Rivera.

Rivera and her crew, who stand at 5-2 on the season, were scheduled to play at Somerville yesterday (Tuesday) and will entertain Lynn Classical tomorrow (Thursday). They will host Lynn English next Tuesday.

Field hockey team defeats Northeast, 6-1

The Revere High field hockey team put it all together to record a 6-1 victory over Northeast Regional last week. Gemma Stamatopoulos led the Revere offense with a four-goal performance. Gemma scored two goals in the first quarter and added two more in the fourth, with one of her goals coming on a nifty reverse flick into goal. Isa Mendieta reached the back of the Northeast net for two goals in the third and fourth periods.

“The team did an incredible job hustling on the field and passing to one another,” said RHS head coach Alexandra Butler. “Jordan Martelli and Bethany Tedele did an incredible job working together on defense.”

In their two other contests last week, the Patriots came up short by scores of 5-0 to Everett and 5-1 to Lowell.

“Though the team’s stick skills looked great on the field, we were unable to capitalize on our offensive corners to score against Everett,” noted Butler. “Jordan Martelli and Ava Morris did a great job on defense, breaking up plays in the middle of the field.”

In the Lowell match, Stamatopolous scored the RHS goal in the second half after receiving the ball from Danni Randall and Ana Kalliavas in what was a beautifully-executed offensive play.

“Sonia Haily had excellent clears out from goal and Kyle Lanes did an incredible job hustling as a midfielder,” said Butler.

The Patriots are scheduled to play at Everett today (Wednesday) and will host Malden Friday at 5:00 at Harry Della Russo Stadium.

Girls cross country tops Lynn English

The Revere High girls cross country team improved to 3-1 on the season with a 19-36 victory over Lynn English last week on the latter’s home course through Lynn Woods. The Lady Patriots took five of the six top places to cruise to the victory.

“Every girl ran a strong race from the start through the finish,” said RHS head coach Katie Sinnott.

“Rania Hamdani took a competitive step forward and finished second for the team, and third overall,” said Sinnott. “Oliva Rupp once again finished first, her third time doing so this season. It is clear that Olivia came into this season looking to be stronger than ever. Daniella Santana Baez continues to be a strong team leader and is running the best she has since she joined cross country.

“We are a small team, but we are strong and supportive,” Sinnott added. “We look to continue our success when we face Everett.”

Individual results:

Olivia Rupp – 1st overall – 20:47

Rania Hamdani – 3rd overall – 22:51

Valeria Quintero – 4th overall – 22:51

Daniella Santana Baez – 5th overall – 23:39

Emma DeCrosta – 6th overall – 24:28

The Lady Patriots take on Everett today (Wednesday) on the latter’s home course at Rivergreen Park. Sinnott and her crew will trek to Pine Banks to meet Malden next Wednesday.

Boys cross-country tops Lynn English

The Revere High boys cross country team earned its first victory of the season last week with a triumph over Lynn English.

Youness Chahid, the Patriots’ top runner this season, was first across the line, winning the race with a time of 16:55. He was followed by teammates Steven Espinal in fourth place in a clocking of 22:28 and Noah Shanley in fifth with a time of 25:59.

Coach Mike Flynn and his squad are scheduled to race at Everett today (Wednesday) and at Malden next Wednesday.

Volleyball team

tops Salem, 3-1

The Revere High girls volleyball team earned a 3-1 victory over Salem last Thursday. A number of Lady Patriots contributed to the triumph with impressive performances.

Samantha Hoyos Tobon and Shayna Smith led the offense with seven kills each. Susan Lemus Chavez set 13 assists for her teammates and Anna Doucette made 10 assists. Samantha Indorato turned in a stellar defensive effort with 34 digs.

In a hard-fought 3-2 loss to Somerville last Monday, Basma Sahibi led the offense with eight kills, with teammates Samantha Hoyos Tobon accounting for seven kills and Shayna Smith adding six kills. Susan Lemus Chavez earned 18 assists.

Last Wednesday, the Lady Patriots fell to Everett, 3-1. Lea Doucette accounted for five kills. Susan Lemus and Anna Doucnette both recorded 10 assists and Samantha Indorato once again was a defensive force with 27 digs. In a 3-0 loss to Lynn Classical, the top team in the Greater Boston League (GBL), Samantha Hoyos Tobon led the offense with eight kills, Susan Lemus Chavez earned 10 assists, and Samantha Indorato accounted for 18 digs.

Coach Emilie Hostetter and her crew are scheduled to host Lynn English today (Wednesday) and will make the long trek to Greater Lowell on Friday. They will travel to Medford on Monday and to Chelsea next Wednesday.