Revere High Football: Reda Atouli Steals the Show, but Medford Updends Revere, 17-14, on Last Minute Field Goal

Freshman Reda Atoui made a spectacular defensive play late in the fourth quarter to tie the game, but in the end, Medford High quarterback and placekicker Justin Marino made the difference for the visiting Mustangs last Thursday at Harry Della Russo Stadium.

Marino’s 36-yard field goal with 15 seconds left lifted Medford over Revere, 17-14, denying the Patriots their first win of the season.

One minute earlier with Medford trying to run out the clock, Atoui had ripped the ball from a Mustangs’ ballcarrier and raced 72 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 14-14.

Revere TV play-by-play analyst Donald Boudreau had forecast just such a play in the broadcast (“Just what the doctor ordered,” he told viewers afterwards) while PA announcer Jerry Gerardi accurately termed the play a “strip six” – meaning that Atoui stripped the ball from an opposing player and scored six points on the play.

Following Atoui’s historic play, Revere went for the go-ahead two-point conversion, but senior running back Gio Woodard was stopped inches shy of the goal line.

That left 1:27 on the clock for Medford, and Marino made the most of it, putting together some long gainers, including a 34-yard run (and a touchdown-saving tackle by Revere freshman Anthony Pelatere).

The Revere defense forced a fourth-down play at the 19-yard line, and with most fans expecting the Mustangs to try for a first down, Medford’s field goal unit surprisingly came onto the field. Marino delivered a line-drive kick that went through the uprights for the game-winning points.

With 15 seconds left, quarterback Danny Hou completed a pass to Gabe Paretsis at midfield, but the clock ran out on the Patriots.

“It was a heartbreaker, but a good football game,” said head coach Lou Cicatelli. “I’m proud of my guys even though a loss is a loss. I’m proud because they played better football. We had a chance, and we lost it on a last-second field goal. That kid [Justin] Marino was the real deal, though. He’s one of the best high school football players I’ve seen in a long time.”

Woodard gave Revere an 8-6 lead in the first half on a two-yard touchdown run and a rush for a two-point conversion. Medford went ahead, 14-8, in the fourth quarter before Atoui put the Patriots in a position to win on his 72-yard defensive play that resulted in a touchdown.

Atoui is one of five freshman players in a starting role for the Patriots and leads the team in tackles.

“That strip-six was a phenomenal play, and it put us back in the ballgame,” said Cicatelli. “Reda is going to be a really good player.”

Anthony Pelatere, Charles Dobre, and Jose Fuentes also played well representing the Class of 2027.

Cicatelli singled out Yousef Benhamou, who made eight tackles in the game. Ayoub Gliel was also a strong contributor on defense. Joel Vasquez has excelled in a two-way role as an offensive guard and an interior defensive lineman.

“I thought our defense played well,” said Cicatelli. “Offensively, we had some flashes of brilliance, but we have to be more consistently in executing our plays.”

Revere hosts Lynn English (3-1) Thursday (5:30 p.m.) at Harry Della Russo Stadium.

“The message I’m putting forth this week is that we’re getting better as a football team,” said Cicatelli. “We’re a very young team, but we’re making progress week-by-week.”