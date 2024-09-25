School is Open and Everyone’s Favorite K9 Charlie is Loving it!

By Melissa Moore-Randall

The dog days of summer have come to an end. This also means it is back to school for K9 Charlie, Revere’s Community Resource Dog.

“I hope everyone had a restful and relaxing summer. K9 Charlie Brenes here! YES! I found out I have a last name. Imagine?? And it is a pretty cool one! As everyone was getting ready to head back to school, I was waiting patiently for school to reopen. It is pretty boring when none of my human school friends are around.”

“Before getting back into school mode, I participated in a few popular summer activities. In early August, I helped out at National Night Out. I love when the community and the police come together to show how important it is for everyone to work together to keep Revere safe. In mid August, I was shore patrol at the Annual Row Row Row in Revere. This annual event raises money for Autism Awareness. Humans climb into skinny metal devices with two really humongous walking sticks. Dad told me they are called canoes and paddles. Humans jumped into their canoes and paddle in the ocean and on the Saugus River. It looks like really hard work, especially since I do not have thumbs! However, it is fun to be a lifeguard for the day. You can say I am Revere’s canine version of Mitch Buchanan minus the tight red bathing suit. It was a really great day and raised a lot of money for a great cause!”

“There is this really popular place called Amazon. I guess you can go on the computer or on your phone and order anything from it and stuff comes the next day! I mean I bet Dad could order me some treats and I would get them tomorrow (hint, hint). Amazon decided to be a really generous donor and sponsored the Back to School backpack drive to give away 1000 free backpacks to Revere’s students. And get this, they were filled with all kinds of supplies that students can use at school. I love free stuff. I mean who does not?? I was also a backpack model. My boss, Mayor Keefe, fitted me with one,and I looked pretty handsome.”

“And then it was my favorite time of the year … the first day of school! Dad and I traveled to the schools welcoming all of Revere’s students and teachers back to school! I saw so many smiles! However, I did see some tears so I provided some love and comfort, my speciality. Throughout the school year, I will travel to all 11 schools around the city and make people smile. Are you ready for some football? I attended my first Revere High football game of the season. I love football. I wonder if that Tom Brady guy is still around. My ghost writer, Ms. Randall, really wants to meet him. Maybe I will be the one to get her Tommy to visit Revere.”

“I look forward to another great school year visiting our schools, attending our sporting events, and just doing what I do best … providing comfort and love to all of my Revere friends. To learn more about me and my adventures, you can follow me on Instagram at charlie_reverepd.”