Principals Come to the Defense of Kelly and Students at Large amidst Recent RHS Incidents

By Michael Coughlin Jr.

During the School Committee’s regular meeting last week, a few principals from around the district voiced their support for the leadership of Superintendent Dianne Kelly and came to the defense of the student body at large following the recent uptick in violent outbursts at Revere High School (RHS).

Nancy Martel, Principal of the Hill School, thanked the RHS Administration for what they have done for students and families following the recent incidents and noted that her son, a Junior at RHS, feels safe there.

“In a school this large, the majority of the kids are productive members of this building, while a relatively small number of students need some additional supports,” said Martel.

Martel stated that she was saddened by the misinformation sent to media outlets that portray students in Revere negatively and noted speaking with students who found the portrayal upsetting.

“I have lived in Revere for close to 40 years, and I have worked with the students and families of the city for over 25 years. I know that these incidents do not define our community,” she said.

Additionally, Martel said she feels fortunate to be led by Kelly and those in the Central Office.

“They continue to prioritize students when making difficult decisions in the current climate of the city. I hope that as a city, we can all turn our focus on the best way we can support our students and celebrate the good that this community has to offer,” she said.

Joanne Willett, Principal of the Susan B. Anthony Middle School, spoke about her “unwavering support” for Kelly.

“I have seen firsthand the positive impact Dr. Kelly has had on our community,” said Willett, who thought the recent incidents were more of a reflection of state and nationwide issues rather than the district itself.

“Blaming Dr. Kelly for these incidents ignores the tremendous work she has done throughout her tenure. Dr. Kelly was named Massachusetts Superintendent of the Year — a testament to her visionary leadership and dedication to improving our schools.”

Chris Bowen, Principal at RHS, sounded off on the recent commentary about students in Revere.

“Some bad things happened by students who made decisions that weren’t good, and two weeks later, we are still talking in the media about our kids, about our youth, in ways that students across this country — particularly youth in urban areas, particularly youth of color, and immigrant youths — are consistently discussed as scary, as criminal and as dangerous based on false statements that were made,” said Bowen.

“It’s wrong, it’s unjust, and it makes me sick to my stomach.”

Bowen also emphasized that commentary that suggests the school does not work with its educators to improve it is incorrect.

He noted that more than $25,000 has been spent over the last two years on educators who have worked with him and his team to develop programs, systems, and other tools to improve student support.

“None of that would be possible without the support we’ve received from our School Committee, from our City Council, and from our superintendent, who has given me every single thing that I’ve asked for as leader of this building to support the needs of our community,” said Bowen.

“There is not one thing that has made me more sick to my stomach about the way people talk about our school, talk about our students, than the way they so disconnectedly talk about the support we ‘don’t receive’ from our school district administration, particularly Dr. Kelly.”

Bowen, who admitted that talking about this was emotional, called his students amazing people and emphasized that they do amazing things. He also highlighted the role of the educators, whom he called excellent.

He also said, “Every single educator or administrator that I am friends with in other districts is beyond surprised and jealous of the support I get and the relationship that I have with my superintendent.”

Following the principals’ remarks, Mayor Patrick Keefe and Vice-Chair of the School Committee Jacqueline Monterroso spoke about the commentary that had taken place following these incidents.

“It is very, very disheartening — and I understand some people’s views — but when you do things just to tear a community down and then drive home 20, 30 miles away to another community to rest your head… just know that every time you cast those stones, it’s really reckless,” said Keefe.

While Monterroso stated these past incidents were unacceptable, she added, “We have to acknowledge that the false headlines and misinformation from the past week have also harmed our student body.”

“To know that there are adults who are calling our students animals and savages and racial slurs — that and false headlines don’t fall on deaf ears — they fall on the ears and hearts of our students.”

After all of the comments, Kelly thanked the principals for their kind words and was thankful the School Committee had a chance to listen to some opinions about the work she and her team are doing that might differ from what they usually hear.

“I appreciated that you all took the time to be here tonight and the kind words that you said about me,” said Kelly.

To view the School Committee meeting in its entirety, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y1eqWz-LJaY.