Revere Public Health Department to host inaugural online auction benefiting Public Health Emergency Fund

Funds raised to directly benefit Revere residents experiencing a crisis or emergency situation, such as a fire or flood

Special to the Journal

The Revere Department of Public Health is excited to announce the launch of its inaugural Online Auction, running from Friday, October 4 through Sunday, October 20, to raise funds for the newly established Public Health Emergency Fund. This fund will provide critical financial assistance to Revere residents who find themselves displaced or in crisis due to a fire, flood, or other emergencies.

The auction will feature an array of incredible items and experiences, including a trip to Italy, Boston Celtics tickets, exclusive Barstool Sports gear, and even a dinner service personally prepared by Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr..

In anticipation of the auction, the City of Revere will host a 10-day countdown on the official “City of Revere” Facebook page, revealing new and exciting auction items each day leading up to the bidding opening on Friday, October 4. Stay tuned for more surprises and announcements!

“Emergencies can happen at any time, to anyone,” said Director of Public Health, Lauren Buck. “Our goal with the Public Health Emergency Fund is to ensure that when crisis strikes, we have the resources to provide immediate support to those who need it most. This auction is a meaningful way for our community to come together and help make that happen.”

“We thank the Revere community for its continued generosity and support in helping us protect, promote, and preserve the health, safety, and well-being of our residents,” said Emergency Preparedness Manager, Adrienne Maguire.

To explore the auction, or to make a direct donation, please visit rphd.betterworld.org. For more information, please contact the Revere Public Health Department at (781) 485-8486.