License Comm. approves license for city’s Fall Festival

The Revere License Commission (RLC) held its regular monthly meeting last Wednesday, September 18, in the City Council Chamber. Chair Robert Selevitch and fellow members Daniel Occena and Liliana Monroy were on hand for the session.

The first matter was a request by the city for a one-day Malt/Wine, Common Victualler & Entertainment License to be exercised on city grounds on Broadway between Pleasant and Cheever Streets on Saturday, October 5, with a rain date of Sunday, October 6, from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. for the annual Fall Festival. The expected attendance is 1500.

Rose Burns from the mayor’s office presented the application. She told the commissioners that this has been an annual event and that Murray’s Tavern will be in charge of administering the beer garden, which will be fenced-in and separate from the rest of the festivities.

There were no opponents and the commissioners unanimously approved issuing the license.

Next up was an application from Mystic Coffee House Corp, 90A Shirley Avenue, for a Common Victualler License with a requested seating of six persons and hours of operation from Sunday–Saturday from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Nelson A. Franco, the owner and manager, presented the application. There were no opponents and the commissioners unanimously approved granting the license.

The next item on the agenda was a request from Pramukhswami Ni Krupa, LLC d/b/a Convenient Market & Deli, 270 Broadway, for the Transfer and Pledge of a Malt/Wine Off-Premises License and the Transfer of a Common Victualler License from Mohair Enterprises. The hours for the alcohol sales will be Monday – Saturday from 8 a.m.–11 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.–11 p.m.

Attorney Tom Truax of Salem presented the application. Manisha Patel and Mahesh Kumar Patel, the co-owners of the business, also were on hand. Truax noted that the financing for the sale will be provided by the seller, thus requiring the pledge of the liquor license. Truax detailed the work history and experience of Manisha Patel, who will be the on-site manager, in the liquor and convenience store business. There were no opponents and the commissioners unanimously approved the application.

The commission heard an application from the Cafeteria las Delicious Colombians, Inc., 86 Shirley Avenue, Maria Arango, manager, for an alteration of premises to add a bar to the restaurant. Atty. Frank Ravinal said the bar will have eight seats and the rest of the premises will remain the same. There were no opponents and the commission approved the application.

The next application came from Perros Paisas Revere for a 1-day license for Malt/Wine & Entertainment to be exercised at 657 Beach Street for its grand opening, with the date and time to be determined when the business is ready to open in late September.

Andres Jaramillo, the event manager, presented the application to the commission. There were no opponents and the commission unanimously approved the application.

The commission then conducted two hearings that had been continued from previous meetings. The first pertained to AM Salgado, LLC

d/b/a La Hacienda 2, 306 Revere Street, Aldo A. Callejas, manager, for a “hearing into continual disruptions of the public safety and order and violations of the entertainment license law.” Mr. Callejas and his two brothers appeared before the commission. Selevitch noted that he has stopped by the premises and that the problems appear to have been corrected.

“We appreciate that you took what we told you seriously and that you have taken the steps to improve it,” said Selevitch. Monroy echoed Selevitch’s comments, noting that she too, has observed the positive changes that the commission had asked for.

The commission voted to deem the matter as closed, and also reinstated the establishment’s closing hour from the 1:00 AM closing hour that the commission had imposed in July back to its 2:00 AM closing.

The next hearing pertained to Four Partners, Inc., d/b/a Antonia’s at the Beach 492 Revere Beach Boulevard, into violations that included “the unauthorized transfer of ownership and the lack of an approved license manager.” The issue had been the failure to file the proper paperwork for the changes, a situation that now has been resolved. The commission voted to close this matter as well, effectively dismissing it.

The members then adjourned until their next meeting on October 16.