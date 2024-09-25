Subcommittee to take up Marijuana Sales Ordinance

The city council is continuing to move toward allowing recreational marijuana sales in Revere.

Monday night, the council held a public hearing on an ordinance that would allow special permit districts for marijuana sales in the city.

Claire Inzerillo of the city solicitor’s office said her department and the planning office are currently working on some potential amendments that have been raised by councilors, but are prepared to move forward with the ordinance.

The council will continue discussion on the proposed ordinance and amendments at a future meeting of its zoning subcommittee.

Don Martelli, who serves on the board of the Revere Chamber of Commerce, spoke in favor of the ordinance at Monday night’s hearing.

Martelli noted that the businesses are tightly regulated and that there are safeguards in place to make sure they are not located near schools or churches. He said the establishments would also meet the Chamber’s goal of diversifying the types of businesses located in the city.

In addition, Martelli said the city is losing out on revenue as surrounding communities are home to marijuana retailers close to Revere’s borders.

It was a sentiment echoed by city finance director Richard Viscay.

“The city is surrounded by communities in East Boston, Chelsea, and Lynn,” said Viscay. “They are advertising in our city and on every border to our city, and I think it would be a little shortsighted to let everyone else take advantage of this revenue.”

Viscay said the revenue could be used to help fund the construction of the new high school.

Director of Planning and Community Development Tom Skwierawski said marijuana retailers in surrounding communities have brought in anywhere from $300,000 to $1 million per year in tax revenue to those communities.

In addition, Skwierawski said the city could potentially benefit from additional revenue to the community improvement trust, and increased property taxes.

Councillor-at-Large Marc Silvestir said now is the time to act and legalize marijuana sales in Revere.

“Every corner around us is surrounded by these sites,” he said. “Why would we say we oppose this and not get the revenue surround (communities) get?”

Councillor-at-Large Michelle Kelley said there are a number of amendments she would like to see, including having all tax revenue from the dispensaries earmarked for the high school building project. In addition, she said she would like to see increased buffer zones and increased abutter notices for the establishments.

During the public hearing, resident Wayne Rose spoke against allowing legalized marijuana sales in the city.

“We’re looking for revenue, but at what cost to people’s health?” Rose asked. “We’re trying to do away with tobacco, but we’re going to bring in other smoking products? It doesn’t make sense to me.”