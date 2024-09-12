City’s SUDHI Office combines data and compassion in its work toward a Revere without overdoses

Special to the Journal

With over $450,000 in opioid abatement funding, the City of Revere’s Substance Use Disorder and Homelessness Initiative (SUDHI) is taking a data-driven approach to fighting the opioid epidemic and preventing deaths. Opioid-related deaths in the city have declined 10%, from 30 in 2022 to 27 in 2023, mirroring statewide trends. There was also a significant drop in opioid-related EMS calls in Revere: 199 in 2022 and 164 in 2023.

An Overdose Heat Map compiles data from the Revere Police Department and EMS to identify areas of the city with the highest frequency of overdose responses and target resources accordingly:

• Expanded access to free naloxone: Nine “Nalox-boxes” have been installed in high frequency areas and 538 individual doses of naloxone have been removed from the boxes thus far. Naloxone is a medication that temporarily reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, allowing bystanders to call emergency services and get people the care they need.

• Business outreach and training for staff: At an August 26th meeting of the Revere City Council, the Council approved the next installment of Opioid Abatement Funds. The SUDHI team, along with the Opioid Abatement Working Group, proposed a business outreach and training program that would arm businesses in priority areas with naloxone and training on how to administer it.

• Mobile outreach and warming center: The launch of a new Mobile Outreach Program is designed to support our most vulnerable populations. This initiative will provide essential services, including free HIV and Hep C testing, as well as access to harm reduction supplies. The goal of this initiative is to meet people where they are at, offering compassionate care and resources. By bringing these critical services to the community, SUDHI aims to expand its Public Health programming and ensure that everyone has the opportunity to access the care they deserve. In addition, SUDHI will reopen the Chris Alba Memorial Emergency Warming Center in the winter months.

• Community survey: The City continues to seek input on how to best use opioid abatement funds from residents, community members and organizations, or other stakeholders who have been affected by the opioid epidemic, or those simply concerned with the issue. 75 surveys have been received to date, with a goal of 100 by the end of September. Focus groups will be hosted in October with the hope of soliciting even more nuanced feedback from those with lived experience, affected family members and the harm reduction workforce.

“We’re putting these abatement funds to work to save lives,” said Mayor Patrick M Keefe Jr. “Our city has a strong history of supporting our community members who are struggling with opioid and substance use and these funds will help move that work forward.”

“Our team is working hard to change the conversation around opioid use,” said Lauren Buck, Chief of Public Health for the City of Revere. “The Opioid Abatement Funds are a great opportunity to provide innovative programs to our community and we hope over the next few years to make lasting changes that help people stay alive and recover. ”

The City of Revere’s Substance Use Disorder & Homelessness Initiative (SUDHI) will host an event, called Stomp out the Stigma, this Saturday, September 14, 2024. The event will take place on the City Hall and American Legion Lawns starting at 2:00pm. It will include speakers, resource tables, and a free bar-b-que.