City and firefighters sign new three-year contract

The city council approved a new contract with the local firefighters union on Monday night.

The memorandum of agreement between the city and Revere Firefighters Local 926 calls for a 3 percent raise for firefighters for each year of the three-year contract. The contract runs through the end of June in 2027. The contract also includes salary adjustments for education incentives and certifications, as well as an agreement between the union and the city to work toward a new system of payroll upgrades and improvements, specifically a new digitized time and attendance program to monitor the processing of payroll and keep track of attendance and paid time off.

“In the room, over a few months of contract negotiations, we were able to reach many milestone agreements while also making sure we are preserving the safety for our Revere residents and our Revere visitors and making sure that our Revere firefighters are well taken care of,” said Mayor Patrick Keefe.

Revere Fire Captain and Local 926 President Kevin O’Hara thanked the mayor and the city for bargaining in good faith with the union.

“That’s all we ask, to have a seat at the table to take the gloves off behind closed doors and bang it out and get the work done, that’s it,” said O’Hara.

O’Hara said the union understood the mayor has to operate within a budget, but that it appreciated his listening to the union’s requests.

“Everybody is entitled to a good contract, especially if the money is there,” he said. “We thank Mayor Keefe and the city of Revere for just simply doing the right thing and bargaining in good faith.”