Students Facing Disciplinary Action following Fight at RHS

By Journal Staff

About one dozen students face disciplinary action following a fight that broke out at Revere High School last Thursday.

During the fight, one staff member was struck and transported to the hospital out of an abundance of caution. That staff member was reported to be at home and feeling fine.

“Revere Public Schools is among the highest achieving school districts in the state and we work every day to provide a safe learning environment for every student,” district officials said in an official statement on the incident. “At Revere High School on Thursday, a physical altercation involving several students occurred during the transition to lunch period. We have zero tolerance for violence in our schools and are coordinating closely with our teams at Revere High School and Revere Police to ensure all parties involved are held accountable.”

The disciplinary action for the students involved could include suspensions or expulsion.

Jane Chapin, co-president of the Revere Teachers’ Association told the local CBS News affiliate that the union is asking for more guidance counselors and social workers for the districts as well as a health and safety team to be formed to help deal with incidents in the schools. RTA co-president Michelle Ervin stated that fights have become common at the school, although not to the level of what transpired last Thursday.