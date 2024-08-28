State Primary Set for Tuesday

By Adam Swift
Polls will be open in Revere from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3 for the state primary election.
With few contested races on the ballot, Revere Election Commission Paul Fahey said the city is not expecting a large turnout on Tuesday.
Fahey said that as of early this week, the city had sent out 4,500 ballots for vote-by-mail applicants and has gotten about 40 percent of those back.
There are no changes in polling locations from the March presidential primary election, Fahey said.
“In March voters in Ward 4 (Hill School) had to enter at the stadium entrance on Park Street because school was in session,” Fahey said. “However, we are now back to the regular entrance in the parking lot.”
On the Democratic state primary ballot, a number of incumbent candidates are running unopposed for reelection, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, Congresswoman Katherine Clark, Governor’s Councilor Terrence Kennedy, state Senator Lydia Edwards, and state Representatives Jessica Giannino and Jeff Turco.
There are contested races on the Democratic side for Clerk of the Supreme Judicial Court between Erin Murphy and Allison Cartwright, and for Clerk of the Superior Court (Civil Business) between John E. Powers, III and Faustina Gabriel.
The Republican primary ballot has a three-way race to challenge Warren in the U.S. Senate between Robert Antonellis, Ian Cain, and John Deaton.
Polling locations for the election are:
Ward 1, precincts 1 and 2 – Beachmont School
Ward 1, precinct 3 – American Legion Post 61
Ward 2, precinct 1 – Garfield Magnet School
Ward 2, precincts 2, 3, and 3A – Carl Hyman Towers
Ward 3, all precincts – Revere High School
Ward 4, all precincts – James J. Hill School
Ward 5, precinct 1 – Point of Pines Yacht Club
Ward 5, precinct 1A – Jack Satter House
Ward 5, precincts 2 and 3 – Paul Revere School
Ward 6, all precincts – West Revere Complex