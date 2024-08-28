RLC Conducts Three Hearings for Violations

By Journal Staff

The Revere License Commission (RLC) held its regular monthly meeting last Wednesday (August 21) afternoon in the City Council Chamber. On hand for the session were chair Robert Seleviitch and fellow member Daniel Occena.

Before conducting three hearings into ongoing violations by three establishments, the commission took up a request from Multicultural Marketing, Inc., for a 1-day Malt/Wine, Common Victualler & Entertainment License to be exercised on the fields at the Beachmont School on Sunday, September 15, from 11 a.m.–7 p.m.

Tony Portillo, the manager of the event, which is a celebration of El Salvador Independence Day, told the commissioners that he expects an attendance of 1500 people throughout the course of the day. He said that previous celebrations have been held in the City of Boston, including the stadium in East Boston.

“This will be a family event for people to come and enjoy the El Salvadoran culture,” said Portillo, who owns a bar in Everett and will have TIPS-certified bartenders serving the beer and wine. There were no opponents and the commission unanimously approved issuing the license.

The first hearing of the evening was a continuation of a hearing from April pertaining to Noah Autobody Repair & Sales, Inc., 1095 Broadway, Raymond Desamours, manager, “into the Status of Business: Hearing to inquire into operation status of licensed business.”

The issue has been that Desamours has not been operating his business since receiving his license from the commission. All businesses licensed in the city are required to exercise their license or risk forfeiting it. Atty. James Nyman told the commissioners that since April, Mr. Desamours (who was present) has been operating on the premises for 30 hours or more per week and has had cars for sale.

“It seems like you’ve done a lot of what we asked and I’ve driven by the business and have seen cars on the lot,” said Occena, whose opinion was echoed by Selevitch. The commission voted to take no further action on the matter.

Next up was a hearing “into violations including unauthorized transfer of ownership, lack of approved license manager,” by Four Partners, Inc., d/b/a Antonia’s at the Beach, 492 Revere Beach Boulevard.

Mr. Fernando Loaiza, the principal owner and manager of Antonia’s, appeared before the commission. Mr. Loaiza’s attorney had submitted a letter to the RLC explaining that the establishment has taken steps to comply with the legal requirements of operating a business. The commissioners also reviewed some additional paperwork provided by Mr. Loaiza at the hearing.

However, the commissioners noted the business still was lacking some of the necessary documentation that is required for a business.

“The issue that I have is that this has been ongoing for a few years and it seems like the only time that things get moving is when we send you a letter,” said Occena.

“We’ve been here for a while addressing these issues,” added Selevitch.

The commission voted to continue the matter for another 30 days to allow Mr. Loaiza to complete the necessary paperwork.

The third matter was a “Hearing into violations including unauthorized transfer of ownership, lack of approved license manager,” by R K & E Corp,. d/b/a BK’s Bar & Grill, 264 Ocean Avenue, Marilyn Symmes, manager.

Prominent local attorney James Cipoletta represented BK’s at the hearing, with Bob Kelly, the assistant manager, on hand. Cipoletta said that the business is in the process of transferring the stock of the company to Mr. Kelly through the Probate Court in the aftermath of the death of Mr. Kelly’s mother and father, the longtime former owners of the business.

“This is a little bit beyond our control,” said Cipoletta, referring to the backlog in the Probate Court, which reportedly extends more than two years thanks to the lingering effects from the COVID-19 pandemic when the courts were shut down.

Cipoletta said he would be willing to file a status report within 30-60 days and apply for a change in manager to formally name Mr. Kelly as the manager. The commissioners voted to continue the matter for 60 days for review.