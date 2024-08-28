Revere Parks and Recreation Celebrates a Successful Summer of Programming and Events

Special to the Journal

The City of Revere Department of Parks and Recreation is delighted to announce the resounding success of its diverse summer programs, camps, and events. With over 1,200 children participating in various activities, this summer has been a testament to the community’s vibrant spirit and commitment to youth engagement.

The summer lineup was a mix of activities catering to all interests and age groups. The ever-popular Summer Adventures camp provided a safe and fun environment for children to explore and learn, while the iconic Movie Night on the Beach series continued to be a local favorite. Events such as the weekly Sunday Concert Series fostered community, while competitive basketball leagues offered opportunities for athletic growth and teamwork. The Parks and Recreation Department also hosted weekly field trips to exciting New England destinations, including Canobie Lake Park.

Additional highlights included Sports Madness, the full-day field trip to Six Flags, and the annual Fourth of July event, a mainstay that attracts more than 1,000 people annually. Others include simple days spent at one of Revere’s local parks, where “Meet the Princess” and “Meet the Superhero” pop-up events regularly drew crowds of 50+ children.

“The Parks and Recreation Department is a staple for Summers in Revere,” said Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. “Whether it be a fun camp for kids, an employment opportunity for our students, a fitness activity for our adults, or a concert series for our seniors, Revere Parks and Rec makes an effort to reach residents far and wide. I had a lot of fun at their events this summer and in past summers, and I know countless families, including my own, who have benefitted from the quality programming over the years.”

Michael Hinojosa, Director of the Department of Parks and Recreation, commented, “Summer is my favorite time of the year. Being able to provide outdoor recreational opportunities is what makes my job so special. Thank you to all who have attended; we are especially looking forward to meeting new people in our upcoming fall programming.”

For more information about fall programming and future events, please visit www.revererec.org or contact the Parks and Recreation Department directly at [email protected].