Revere fall athletics set to get underway

The fall sports season for Revere High athletes is scheduled to get underway in the coming week.

The Revere High girls and boys soccer teams will kick off their 2024 campaigns with contests against Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Somerville next Thursday, September 5.

The boys, who will be traveling to Somerville, will have a 16-game schedule, with 14 contests against their seven GBL foes (Malden, Medford, Somerville, Chelsea, Revere, Lynn Classical, and Lynn English) and two with non-league opponents St. Mary’s of Lynn and Central Catholic in the final week of the season.

The boys generally will play two matches per week on Tuesdays and Thursdays under veteran head coach Manny Lopes.

The RHS girls soccer team, under the direction of new head coach Ariana Rivera, likewise will play a 16-game schedule, of which 14 will come against their seven GBL foes and two with non-league opponents Milton and Haverhill.

The Lady Patriots, who undoubtedly will be inspired by the success of the young stars of the Gold Medal U.S. women’s team at the Paris Olympics, will host Somerville in their season-opener at 4:15 on the field at Revere High.

The RHS field hockey team will open its season on Friday afternoon, September 6, at 4:00 on the turf at Harry Della Russo Stadium under the direction of head coach Alexandra Butler.

“The pre-season has been going well and our team is really excited for the upcoming season,” said Butler, whose 2024 squad will be led by a trio of captains, seniors Jordan Martello and Ana Kalliavas and junior Gemma Stamatopoulos. “We lost nine seniors from last season, but we have been able to recruit new players and grow our team.

“It is evident how much hard work the team put in over the summer, both in conditioning and playing in summer leagues, as they came back to practice even stronger than last year,” Butler added.

Revere is only one of three GBL schools that compete in field hockey (Malden and Everett are the other two), which means that Butler and her crew will be facing an array of non-league opponents for the majority of their schedule.

The RHS football team also will be kicking off their 2024 season on Friday, September 6, under the lights at HDR starting at 6:00.

The schedules for the other fall RHS sports, girls volleyball, golf, and cross-country, had not been posted as of press time.