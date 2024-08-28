Obituaries 08-28-2024

Joseph A. Agri

He had a special talent for turning any situation into a moment of laughter

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Thursday, August 29th in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere from 5 to 7 p.m., for Joseph A. Agri, who passed away unexpectedly on August 14th at 69 years of age. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home at 7 p.m.

Born and bred in Revere, Joseph took on the role of a father figure to his siblings, guiding and supporting them with love and strength. He was a graduate of Revere High School and his thirst for knowledge led him to Northeastern University, where he earned an associate’s degree in computer science and a bachelor’s degree in civil structural engineering. He also served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era.

Joseph spent many years as an engineer at Raytheon before deciding to try his hand at entrepreneurship, launching a successful computer programming business.

A true Revere native at heart, he eventually traded the cold winters for the sunny shores of Naples, Florida, over a decade ago. His outgoing personality and knack for making people laugh quickly earned him new friends—though it’s fair to say his witty sarcasm might have had something to do with it!

He took great pride in his job working security at the Naples Continental Club, where he became more than just an employee; he was a beloved fixture in the community, forming close bonds with both his coworkers and the residents. Joseph loved being around people and had a special talent for turning any situation into a moment of laughter.

Hosting his daughters and their families at his Naples condo was one of his greatest joys. He was the kind of dad who always had fresh flowers on the table and a fridge stocked with their favorite treats, ready to welcome them with a warm smile and a joke, of course.

The beloved father of Krystal Ryan and her husband, Brendan of Canton and Tara Agri and her fiancé, Paul Stasio, Jr. of Woburn, he was the cherished grandfather of Natalia, Alayna, Skarlett and Hannah, former husband of Anna Agri of Woburn, dear brother of Louis Agri, Linda McElliott, Carmella Trott, Maryjo Lundquist and the late Debbie Shaheen and devoted son of the late Mary Petrisino. He is also lovingly survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com

Lucy Perullo

Her love knew no bounds, her loyalty was unwavering, and her faith was unshakable

Lucy (Gatto) Perullo, 94, a lifelong resident of Revere, entered into rest at her home on August 26, 2024. Lucy was a shining example of loyalty, compassion, and love for all who were privileged to know her. Her thoughtful nature, inner strength, and limitless love for her family and friends formed the foundation of her extraordinary life. Additionally, Lucy’s deep dedication to her faith was the guiding light that enriched her life and the lives of those around her.

Lucy’s journey took her from being raised in Revere, graduating from RHS Class of ‘48, to working as a supervisor at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, where she served with dedication until her retirement. Lucy loved to cook, enjoyed Zumba, and bowling, but shopping always held the top spot. Lucy was an enthusiastic sports fan, she supported the Bruins, Red Sox, and NE Patriots. She was the most passionate about cheering on her children and grandchildren in their athletic pursuits.

Lucy’s life was greatly blessed by the deep love she shared with her late husband, Charles Perullo. Together, they created a warm home filled with laughter and love. Lucy’s greatest joy was her children and grandchildren, the center of her universe. She is survived by her three children: daughters, LouAnn and her husband, Christopher Stanton of Melrose and Mary and her husband, David O’Neill of Bridgewater and son, Charlie and his wife, Joanne (DeSimone) Perullo of Revere. Lucy also leaves behind five grandchildren: Charlie Perullo, Nicole Perullo and her fiancé, Austin, James Perullo, Kristen and Tim Mickiewicz, and Kati and Tyler Begen, as well as two great-granddaughters, Cali and Isabella. Lucy was predeceased by her beloved sister, the late Anna and Eddie Boyce of Maine. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, and her cherished Savage St. family. Lucy will be forever treasured and deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

As we remember Lucy, we invite you to share your memories, stories, and photos on her memorial page. Celebrate her life by sharing the moments that made her the loving, loyal, compassionate and thoughtful person that she was. Let’s remember Lucy Perullo, a woman whose love knew no bounds, whose loyalty was unwavering, and whose faith was unshakeable.

A visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, at Paul Buonfiglio Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere from 4 to 8 p.m. Service at the Funeral Home on Saturday, Aug. 31st at 9 a.m. followed by church service at St. Mary’s Church at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited.

Edward “David” Tucker

Retired USPS Supervisor

Edward “David” Tucker, 81, passed away peacefully, after a long illness, surrounded by his family and loved ones on August 15th, 2024.

David was born in Cambridge, grew up in Arlington and attended New Preparatory School in Cambridge. He was preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Lenora Tucker; his brothers, William Tucker of West Palm Beach, FL and Curtis Tucker of Dayton, OH; and his sister, Loraine Kessler Hill of Miami, FL.

David, a long-time resident of Revere, raised his family in Carver, MA and retired from the USPS as a supervisor in 1999. He was a veteran, served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Europe.

He was an avid outdoorsman and loved spending time in Maine and Vermont. He had a quick wit and could always make you laugh. He will be sorely missed.

He is survived by his daughters, Cindi Tucker of Attleboro and Kristin Fortier and her husband, Marc of Norwell; three grandchildren, Erin, Matthew and Nolan; the love of his life, Rose MacPherson of Revere; her children: John MacPherson and his wife, Liz of Michigan, Donna MacPherson, her husband Donny Higgins and their daughter, Emma of Revere, Billy MacPherson, his daughter, Ashley Cerasuolo and her husband, Mike; nieces and nephews and many loved ones.

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Sunday, September 8, from 1 to 3 p.m., in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals followed by a Funeral at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the New England Center and Home for Veterans, 17 Court St., Boston, MA 02108 or by visiting https://www.bronchiectasisandntminitiative.org/donation

Maureen Chamberlin

Her generosity knew no bounds

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Maureen Chamberlin, on August 25, 2024. Born on April 1, 1946, to the late Neil and Helen (Bryan) Gillis, Maureen spent her formative years in Charlestown before settling in Revere. Widely recognized for her compassionate demeanor, Maureen’s generosity knew no bounds. She was a real-life testament to the idea that giving was more satisfying than receiving. She had a tremendous sense of humor and no one ever had to guess what Maureen was thinking!

Maureen’s home in Revere was a sanctuary of love and joy. It was the epicenter of pool parties and family gatherings that she adored hosting. Her joy in decorating for every holiday, especially Christmas and St. Patrick’s Day, was infectious, creating an ambiance that warmly welcomed all who visited.

For Maureen, family was not just an important thing, it was everything. Maureen was the beloved wife of the late Ret. Lt. Stephen Chamberlin, Sr. of the Revere Fire Dept. She is survived by her children: Stacey Buonfiglio and her husband Paul Buonfiglio III of Lynnfield, Stephen Chamberlin Jr. and his wife, Angela and Amy Chamberlin, all of Revere; her siblings, Neil Gillis and his late wife, Peggy of East Dennis, Jane Gillis Ryle of Medford, Eileen Gillis of Revere, Nancy Russell and her late husband, David of Maine, Joe and Linda Bryan of Andover, Linda Bard of Melrose and the late Ann Collins and Bobby and Kay Gillis; grandmother of Paul S. Buonfiglio and his wife, Bianca, Alexandra Walsh and her husband, Casey, Ava Buonfiglio and Nicholas Chamberlin; great grandmother of Roman, Lorenzo and Paul Vincent Buonfiglio, and Joseph Walsh; aunt to Cheryl, Karen, David, Patrick, Johnny, Mary Helen, Vanessa, Jacquelyn, Michelle, Krissy, Bryan, Katie, Ruthie, Mack, Owen, Kristen and the late Paul. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

A Visitation to honor Maureen will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere today, Wednesday August 28 from 3 to 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St, Revere at 11 a.m. (Everyone go directly to church). Private Interment. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or at http://act.alz.org. In her, Maureen’s spirit of love, generosity, and compassion will continue to live on. She leaves behind a legacy of warmth and affection that will continue to resonate in our hearts.

As we bid farewell to the remarkable Maureen Chamberlin, we encourage you to visit her memorial page to leave memories and upload photos that celebrate her life. Share your moments of joy with Maureen, and let’s ensure her spirit continues to shine in our memories. For guest book please visit www.buonfiglio.com.

Joseph Bertolino

Devoted husband and father

Joseph Bertolino, 88, a longtime Revere resident, passed away on August 20, following a long illness.

Born and raised in Marsala, Sicily, he was the son of Antonino and Angela (Chirco) Bertolino. As a young man, he immigrated to the United States over 65 years ago, settling in East Boston. He married Antonina “Anna” and the couple began their family soon relocating to Revere in the early 1960’s.

Joseph was a devoted husband and father. He worked for many years as a meat cutter at his brother-in-law’s company, Bertolino Beef. He also spent a number of years working in the same capacity at J. Pace & Son in Saugus. Joseph worked until the age of 80, when unfortunately, his health prevented him from doing so.

Joseph and his wife shared 65 years of marriage together. Joseph was a handyman; he had the skill of working with his hands and there wasn’t a household project he wasn’t afraid to tackle. He enjoyed completing numerous projects and improvements around his home.

The beloved husband of Antonina “Anna” Bertolino of Revere, he was the devoted father of Angela Prezioso and her husband, Angelo of East Boston, Joanne Leone and her husband. Giovanni of Revere and Paula Cavaliero and her husband, Carmine of Dracut; cherished grandfather of Josephine King and her husband, John, Vincent Prezioso and his wife, Katherine, Antonina Prezioso, Nicolina, Antonella and Alexandra Leone, and Joanna and Anthony Cavaliero; adored great grandfather of Johnny and Julius King; dear brother of the late Antonino, Francesco and Pietro Bertolino, Antonina Rallo, Paolina Bertolino and Gaspare Bertolino. He is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and family in the U.S. and in Italy.

A Funeral Mass was celebrated in St. Anthony of Padua Church on Saturday, August 24, with interment following in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Remembrances may be made to the Bronchiectasis and NTM Initiative (COPD Foundation) 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Miami, Florida 33134 or by visiting https://www.bronchiectasisandntminitiative.org/donation?

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com

