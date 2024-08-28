Hou, Metawea, Martinez, Woodard Selected RHS football captains

By Cary Shuman

Revere High School head football coach Lou Cicatelli has announced that seniors Danny Hou, Adam Metawea, Darian Martinez, and Gio Woodard have been selected as team captains for the 2024 season.

All four captains are two-way performers. Hou is the Patriots’ starting quarterback and defensive back. Metawea is an offensive tackle and defensive tackle. Martinez is a running back and linebacker. Woodward is a running back and defensive back.

“The team voted for the captains, and I congratulated all four on officially being our team leaders,” said Cicatelli.

Revere will compete in a scrimmage against Northeast Regional Friday at 10 a.m. at Harry Della Russo Stadium.

The Patriots scrimmaged Burlington High last Saturday. “I thought we played well,” reported Cicatelli. “We have a young team with a lot of sophomores. I think if we stay healthy, we’re going to be very competitive.”

Cicatelli said there are 45 players in preseason camp, a smaller number that in previous seasons. “I’m seeing smaller turnouts around the Greater Boston League,” said Cicatelli. “The numbers are thin everywhere.” Cicatelli is excited about the regular season opener set for Friday, Sept. 6 at 6 p.m. versus Whittier Tech at Della Russo Stadium. A large crowd is expected as the unbeaten 1964 Revere High team will be honored at halftime.