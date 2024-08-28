New Turf Project and Rumney Marsh Field Underway

Special to the Journal

Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. and the City of Revere Parks and Recreation Department are pleased to announce the commencement of the replacement of the artificial turf at Rumney Marsh Academy. This project, representing a half-million-dollar investment, began on August 20, 2024, and is expected to be completed within two and a half weeks. The new turf installation is a yet another step forward in enhancing the quality and safety of recreational areas, parks, and open space in Revere.

The Mayor, Patrick M. Keefe Jr., spoke of his commitment to rejuvenating parks and open spaces in Revere, commenting, “We had the opportunity to rejuvenate a popular community space, and uplift those who use it. Revere is home to many exceptional athletes, record breakers, and even folks just starting out: All of our residents and guests deserve a recreational space that is aesthetically pleasing, safe, and dependable. It is yet another part of Revere that we can be proud of.”

The new turf is designed to provide superior playability, featuring a state-of-the-art surface that closely mimics natural grass. Athletes will benefit from optimal traction, cushioning, and shock absorption, which are expected to reduce the risk of injury and enhance overall performance. Engineered to withstand the rigors of intense use, this turf boasts exceptional durability and resilience. Its advanced material composition ensures that it maintains its appearance and functionality over time, even under heavy traffic and harsh weather conditions.

Committed to environmental responsibility, the new turf is made from eco-friendly materials and is fully recyclable. The material eliminates the need for irrigation, significantly reducing water usage, and minimizes the necessity for harmful chemicals and fertilizers. The low-maintenance nature of the turf will also save time and resources for facility managers, as its innovative design helps prevent debris buildup and simplifies cleaning processes. Furthermore, the turf’s aesthetic appeal, available in a variety of colors and textures, offers a visually appealing solution for sports fields, playgrounds, and landscape design.

Michael Hinojosa, Director of the City of Revere Parks and Recreation, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, “I am excited to announce this transformative project as the first of many under Mayor Keefe’s administration. We believe this new turf will set a new benchmark for excellence and contribute positively to the community we serve.”

The replacement of the Rumney Marsh Academy turf field underscores the City of Revere’s commitment to providing top-quality recreational facilities for its residents. This investment is part of Mayor Keefe’s broader initiative to enhance public spaces and promote community well-being.