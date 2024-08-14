Ready, Set, Row!

Annual Row Row Row Revere is on for Saturday

By Cary Shuman

More than 150 people will set sail on the Pines River Saturday for the annual Row Row Row Revere canoe race.

“It will be bigger than last year’s event,” said Row Committee Chair Stacey Livote, who in the last six years has helped raise more than $100,000 for Autism Spectrum Disorder programs and families affected by ASD.

Following the 2.9-mile race, guests will enjoy a sumptuous buffet and awards ceremony at the Marina at The Wharf Restaurant on North Shore Road. The first-place teams in the 18 divisions will receive awards.

Livote, assistant principal of the CityLab high school in Revere, said the day will begin at 8:30 a.m. with opening ceremonies at the Point of Pines Yacht Club. Olivia Freni will sing the National Anthem. Livote will launch the canoes at approximately 9 a.m.

Mayor Keefe slated to compete

Mayor Patrick Keefe will compete in a two-person canoe alongside Donald Boudreau, his perennial rowing partner. Keefe has been an entrant in each of the last six Row Row Row Revere events.

“I’m looking forward to one of the most fun-filled events of the summer in Revere,” said Keefe. “The event supports a great cause, and the post-event celebration is always outstanding.”

The Revere Police Department team, consisting of Officers Emilio Digitale and Stephen Ahern, will be a contender for top honors.

Former college baseball players Anthony Pisani (URI) and Victor Molle Jr. (Endicott) will team up for the race. Everett High Super Bowl football champion JJ Cruz (son of Stacy Livote) will not be an entrant, but he is assisting the race committee.

Ward 5 Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya, in whose district the event takes place, is sponsoring three teams in the race. Mary Jones, who three decades ago founded the original Row Row Row Revere race, is a canoe sponsor.

Thanks to the Row Team

Stacey Livote expressed her gratitude to the members of the Row Row Row Revere Team: the entire Molle family, Carl Svendsen, JJ Cruz, Christine Ferrara, Christine Albano, Jackie and Joe Singer, Justin Grizey, and Jay Bolton “and the manu behind-the-scene helpers that continue to help Row Row Row grow.”

Livote also thanked Police Chief David Callahan and Fire Chief Chris Bright for their support and assistance in safety operations for the race.