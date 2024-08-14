Enhances Water Infrastructure Citywide

Keefe Admin., DPW, and Engineering complete Oak Island project after a seven-year stall

Special to the Journal

In May, the City of Revere completed a $3 million rehabilitation of the water main infrastructure in the Oak Island neighborhood. The project was highlighted by installing two eight-inch water mains on Bridge Street, which replaced an aging six-inch pipe at risk of failure underneath the MBTA commuter rail tracks.

Mayor Patrick Keefe played a pivotal role in expediting a plan with the MBTA to complete this project, which had stalled since it was first planned seven years ago. “There was a very small window to complete this project with the Commuter Rail track closure, and I wanted to ensure that the Oak Island neighborhood got the infrastructure they needed. I’m grateful to our partners at the DPW, Engineering, and the MBTA for working together to complete this project safely and on time.”

The City of Revere installed 900 feet of ductile iron pipe encased in a protective steel sleeve to shield the water main from the vibrations and pressure of the commuter rail traffic. The addition of two eight-inch mains created a redundancy that increased water volume and enhanced fire protection in the neighborhood, which was previously serviced by a single line. In total, three lines were installed: two new water lines and a new sewer line.

Fire Chief Chris Bright spoke of his support of the City’s efforts, commenting, “The water infrastructure improvements performed by the City of Revere W & S Department have been of tremendous value to our firefighters and residents: replacing antiquated and undersized water lines with new functioning fire hydrants that deliver the needed pressure and water volume has increased the safety factor.” Chief Bright noted that the water improvements would also make work for firefighters more convenient and effective, cutting down on the need to shuttle water from long distances, “This improves public safety and the quality of life for everyone. On behalf of the fire department, let me extend our gratitude for the commitment and outstanding work being performed by the Water & Sewer Department, with the support of Mayor Keefe.”

The Oak Island project underscores the City’s commitment to improving water infrastructure and water quality. The Library and Sewall Street neighborhood is undergoing a $4.9 million upgrade that brought 7,500 linear feet of eight-inch main. R&D Site Development LLC furnished new water mains on 17 streets, including 21 hydrants, 42 gate valves, and 3,000 feet of copper on new house services. R&D also completed a renovation of the infrastructure on Oxford, Howard, Rand, and McLeavy Street, with an eight-inch water main on McLeavy Street that tied together the dead-end lines. Establishing a looped line in this neighborhood improved water quality and firefighting safety measures.

Chris Ciaramella, Superintendent of the Department of Public Works, commented, “This administration, along with the DPW and Engineering, is planning for the future: utilities will no longer be out of sight or out of mind. This particular MBTA crossing project had been held up in red tape for seven years before the Mayor stepped in and brought the necessary parties to the table.” Ciaramella continued, describing the value of these projects, “These basic needs are the backbone of the community and have to be prioritized. All neighborhoods and projects will continue moving in this fashion, in which communities are updated from the bottom up, with utilities being addressed, and at which point streets and sidewalks can be redone.”