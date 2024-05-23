Obituaries 05-22-2024

Suzanne Matthews

Longtime Secretary at General Electric

Suzanne (Gilman) Matthews passed away on May 18, 2024.

Suzanne was a longtime secretary for General Electric. After her retirement, she worked with her husband helping blinded veterans. Suzanne loved to travel and visit her grandchildren.

Born in Winthrop on December 4, 1942, Suzanne was raised in Revere. She was the daughter of the late Stella and Joseph Gilman, and the beloved wife of Stephen for 62 cherished years, devoted mother to Michael and Valerie (Joseph) Logan, cherished grandmother of Ryan (Ashley) and Caroline; loving sister to the late Selma Epstein, Marion Fleischer, Paul and Philip. Suzanne is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Foundation Fighting Blindness or Cedar Run Wildlife Preserve in Medford, NJ.

Anne Theresa Anderson

08/08/1944 – 04/27/2024

Anne Theresa (Farrell) Anderson, 79, peacefully passed away on April 27, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona. She was surrounded with love and in the presence of her husband of 58 years, Jack Anderson.

Anne was born in Revere on August 8, 1944 to Frank and Mary Farrell. She shared fond memories of growing up in Revere with her siblings, Frank “Chickey” Farrell and Tommy Farrell, both of whom precede her in death. She especially loved spending time with her Nana, Grace O’Brien in Winthrop.

Anne graduated from Revere High School in 1962. Post high school, she worked at the Massachusetts State House Department of Labor as well as at Eastern Airlines.

Anne and Jack married in March of 1967, after having known each other since 5th grade! Jack first saw Anne when she came off the school bus at Julia Ward Howe School in Beachmont. Whether it was the long single braid of red hair or the way she carried her books, Jack knew then and there that she was the one for him. Years later, Jack asked her to go to the Junior prom, and the rest is history.

In 1967, Anne and Jack decided to start their family. They shared four children: John, Lauren, Meridith and Ryan. Anne was “Nana” to five grandchildren who she loved dearly: Devyn, Cameron, Brooke, Anabelle and Gianna.

Anne and Jack were blessed to live in a number of the nation’s most coveted locales, having left Boston for Los Angeles, then moving to Honolulu, San Diego, San Francisco and Dallas. Upon retirement, they returned to San Diego, where they lived for 20 years before moving to Arizona to be close to family.

Anne truly enjoyed her role as a mother and homemaker and filled each of her homes, gardens, and meals with love and grace. However, there was nothing she cherished more than being a Nana to her grandchildren.

Anne’s final days were spent peacefully at the Hospice Sherman House in Scottsdale, Arizona, with her family by her side.

A celebration of Anne’s life will be held on June 1 at 11:30 a.m. in Barrington, RI where friends and family will gather to share stories and laughter in memory of a life well-lived.

Please go to everloved.com for more information.

John Doheney III

November 13, 1945 – May 14, 2024

John Lawrence Doheney, III, of Georgetown, 78, passed away on Tuesday, May 14 at Holy Family Hospital in Methuen.

He was born on November 13, 1945, in Revere and was the husband of the late Catherine (McManus) Doheney, son of the late Lawrence and Carmilla Doheney, father to the late Vincent Doheney and brother to the late Jackie Doheney.

John drove tractor trailer trucks for Red Ball Express and New Penn Motors before suffering acareer ending back injury. He loved the ocean and particularly Revere Beach, where he grew upand met his bride and love of his life, Cathy. He was a very social, giving and beloved man who enjoyed camping, bowling and playing the piano and accordion. He was a member of NAFCA (North American Family Camping Association), Good Sam Club as well as many bowling leagues over the years. John enjoyed traveling, both in his motor home and flying to many destinations with his wife, Cathy. He loved taking his grandchildren on camping trips in the summer, giving them many precious memories. He will be remembered in Georgetown as the man who drove the electric green Camaro convertible and red scooter, nicknamed by many “The Pope Mobile,” around town. He visited Georgetown Café most mornings and made many friends there. He then would ride his scooter to American Legion Park to watch the pickle ball games.

John’s surviving family members include his two daughters Cheryl (Auger) Haley and her husband, John of Georgetown and Lynne Auger of Charleston, NC. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Vincent Doheney of Bourne, MA, Emily Cannizzaro and her husband, Chris of Easton, MA, Benjamin Haley of N. Woodstock, NH and Annie Haley and Madison Haley, both of Georgetown, MA. He is also survived by his brother, Lawrence (Larry) Doheney and his wife, Barbara of South Carolina along with many in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Services will be today, Wednesday. at 9:30 a.m. in the Driscoll Funeral Home, 309 S Main Street, Haverhill. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Mary Parish, 94 Andover Street, Georgetown at 10:30 a.m. Later interment will take place in Harmony Cemetery, Georgetown.

For guestbook, visit www.driscollcares.com.