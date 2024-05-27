RHS Sports Roundup

Lady Patriots Leave Tornadoes Wind-Swept To Capture GBL Title; Ashley Cabrera Rodriguez Sets New 100 Dash Mark

The Revere High girls outdoor track and field team put the finishing touch on their undefeated 2024 dual-meet season with a big victory over Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Malden last Wednesday to capture an undisputed GBL title with a perfect 7-0 record.

“We had super-strong performances by the whole team in the first meet of the year that had cooperative weather,” said RHS head coach Racquel Macdonald-Ciambelfi.

A number of the Lady Patriots turned in outstanding performances, with the most noteworthy coming from junior Ashley Cabrera Rodriguez, who won the 100m dash and set an RHS school record with a time of 13.1, shattering the previous mark of 13.3 set by Kyra Delaney in 2022. Ashley also took second place in both the 400 hurdles and the triple jump to finish with 11 points on the day.

The dynamic duo of junior Liv Young and sophomore Gemma Stamatopoulos also were major contributors in the scoring department.

Gemma tallied a team-high 14 points with first-place finishes in the 800 with a personal record (PR) clocking of 2:32.7 and the 400 hurdles in another PR time of 1:16.7. She also took second in the high jump with a leap of 4′-8″ and third in the long jump.

Yuong maintained her undefeated season in both the high jump with a first-place leap of 4′-10″ and the long jump with a flight of 14′-7.25″.

Senior captain Angelina Montoya Araque took first in the discus throw with a PR of almost 10 feet with her toss of 71′-7″.

Junior Francoise Kodjo had a massive PR in the shot-put with a throw of 27′-0″ for a second-place finish.

The 400m dash trio of Rania Hamden (1:06.7), Jaliyah Manigo (1:07.0), and Marwa Riad (1:12.7) swept the Lady Golden Tornadoes to garner all nine points in that event.

Revere also swept the 1-mile led by Olivia Rupp in a time of 6:18.2, followed by teammates Genevieve Zierten and Emma Decrosta.

Senior captain Yara Belguendouz won the javelin with a throw of 68′-8″ to lead a Lady Patriot sweep with teammates Jocelyn Lazo and Nisrin Sekkat.

Senior captain Rocio Gonzalez won the 2-mile with a clocking of 14:52.

Adding three points to the winning effort with second-place finishes were: Mayaah Nidi in the 200 dash; Giselle Salvador in the 100 dash (in 13.6); Genevieve Zierten in the 800; Daniela Santana Baez in the 2-mile; Neyla Vranic in the 100 hurdles; and Marwa Riad in the long jump.

Contributing single points with third-place performances were: Salma Zahroui in the 100 hurdles; Ashley Chandler in the shot-put; and Camilla Echeverri in the discus.

“Another undefeated season really is all thanks to the incredible work ethic this team has had throughout both the indoor and outdoor seasons,” said MacDonald-Ciambelli. “They show up to practice ready to work everyday and always have the goal to better themselves. Each girl is willing to try new events and go the extra mile (track joke) for this team and that’s what has helped us be so consistent and strong for all of 2024. I always tell the girls that if they improve themselves they will improve the team and that has been true this whole season.

“These girls deserve the back-to-back titles and I consider myself very lucky to coach such a great group of young female student athletes,” she added.

RHS Softball Wraps Up Season This Week

The Revere High softball team, which stands at 13-5 and has qualified for the post-season state tourney, will wrap up its regular season this week. Coach Megan O’Donnell’s squad will host Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Lynn Classical today (Wednesday) at 4:15 at St. Mary’s field and will make the short trek to non-league foe Saugus tomorrow (Thursday) for the finale.

The Lady Patriots then will await word of their final seeding and preliminary round opponent in the Division 1 state softball tournament.

Two More Wins for RHS Volleyball

The Revere High boys volleyball team added two more wins this past week over a pair of Greater Boston League (GBL) rivals. Coach Lianne Mimmo’s squad defeated Somerville last Wednesday, 3-1. Larry Claudio set 38 assists for his teammates with Ruben Rodriguez being the prime beneficiary with 21 kills.

This past Monday, the Patriots shut out Lynn Classical, 3-0, behind a 23-assist performance from Claudio and 15 kills from Rodriguez.

Revere, which finished in second place in the GBL behind league champ Malden, will conclude its regular season with a match against non-league opponent Methuen today (Wednesday).

The Patriots, who sport a 12-7 overall record (10-4 in the GBL), are ranked 32nd in the state in the Division 1 power rankings and will be awaiting the announcement of their final seeding and opening round opponent in the D-1 state tourney. If they maintain their ranking in 32nd place, they will host the first-round contest.

RHS Boys Track Defeats Malden

The Revere High boys outdoor track and field team earned a 66-55 victory over Greater Boston League rival Malden in their meet held last Wednesday at Chelsea Stadium.

Revere took first-place in 10 of the 14 individual events, led by Patriot speedster Oliver Escobar, who was a triple-winner. Oliver captured both the 100 and 200 meter dashes with sprints of 11.0 and 23.0 respectively and won the high jump with a leap of 5′-4″.

Isaiah DeCrosta was a double-winner for coach David Fleming’s squad. Isaiah won the 110 and 400 meter hurdles events in times of 15.0 and 1:03.1 respectively, the latter victory clocking in at 8.9 seconds ahead of Isaiah’s nearest Malden foe.

Additional winners for Revere in their events were: Amir Yamani won the 400 meter dash with a time of 53.8; in the 800, Edwin Alarcon was first across the line with a clocking of 2:12.1; Youness Chahid topped the field in the 2-mile with a run of 11:20.1, which was 23 seconds faster than his closest Malden rival;

Kevin Purcifull took the shot-put with a toss of 41′-5.5″ (just one inch further than the second-place Golden Tornado); and Edwin Alarcon took top honors in the triple jump with a final landing of 34′-10.5″.

Adding three points with second-place finishes for Revere were : Jeremy X in both the 100 dash and the long jump; Amir Yamani in the high jump; and Carlos Jimenez in the javelin.

Contributing points with third-place performances were: Salah Said in the 1-mile; Carlos Jimenez in the 400 hurdles; Purcifull in the discus; and Jackson Martel in the long jump.

Two Victories for Girls Tennis

The Revere High girls tennis team earned a pair of victories this past week.

In a 4-1 triumph over Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Lynn English last Monday, Jaimy Gomez gutted-out a long, hard-fought triumph, 6-4, 6-4, over her Lady Bulldog counterpart at second singles. Lesly Calderon Lopez also won her match at third singles in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2.

At first doubles the duo of Cesia Loza and Keila Loza won a three-setter, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, with a nice comeback in the third set. At second doubles, the tandem of Erta Ishmahili and Ivana Nguyen handily defeated their English rivals, 6-2, 6-2.

At first singles, Revere’s top player, Dayna Phan came up just short in a closely-contested two sets, 4-6, 4-6.

The following day, coach Carla Maniscalco’s crew made it two wins in a row with a 3-2 triumph over GBL foe Lynn Classical in a hard-fought battle.

At first singles, Phan fell in three sets, 2-6, 7-5, 3-6. However, Gomez prevailed at second singles, 6-3, 7-6, and Calderon Lopez won her match at second singles, 6-1, 7-5.

The first doubles team of Cesia Loza and Rachel Sanchez fell, 0-6, 3-6, but the second doubles duo of Erta Ishmahili and Keila Loza won their match in comeback fashion in three sets, 5-7, 6-3, 6-3, to give Revere the victory.

On Friday, the Lady Patriots dropped their match with GBL foe Malden, 5-0, leaving Maniscalco’s crew with a 4-6 record. They are scheduled to take on GBL opponents Medford today (Wednesday) and Everett tomorrow (Thursday) to conclude their 2024 season.

Boys Tennis Team Continues To Improve

Although the Revere High boys tennis team came up short in its contest this past week with Lynn English by a score of 4-1, RHS head coach Mike Flynn has been pleased with his team’s progress this season.

“We had a very competitive match against English,” said Flynn. “Nick Aguiar played a strong player and played well in a 6-1, 6-3 loss. At second singles, Raihan Ahmed played a strong match in a 6-2, 6-1 loss and at third singles, Nick Barry played a very strong match and won 6-4, 6-3.

“A first doubles, Vic Cisneros and Ethan Men played well together in a 6-2, 6-2 loss and at second doubles, Steven Espinal and Rayan Elmzabi played well in a 6-1, 6-2 loss,” Flynn noted. “The team is improving every match and we are way better now than a month ago.”

Flynn and his crew will conclude their 2024 season with matches today (Wednesday) at Medford and tomorrow (Thursday) at home on the Gibson Park courts vs. Everett.

Boys Lacrosse Wraps Up Season Today

The Revere High boys lacrosse team is set to wrap up its 2024 campaign today (Wednesday) with a contest at non-league opponent Sauguis.

“We had a tough four-game stretch last week with very short numbers due to injuries, leaving players unable to assist on the field down the stretch,” said RHS head coach Jordan DeBarros. “My players played their hearts out, many of them playing the majority and some playing the entire game. Unfortunately, we came up short and were not victorious against those teams last week. We are now moving forward and working towards finishing up the final game of the season against Saugus on a positive note.”