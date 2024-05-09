RHS Sports Roundup

RHS Girls Track Undefeated at 5-0

The Revere High girls outdoor track and field team kept its perfect record intact with an 88-34 victory over Greater Boston League rival Medford last Thursday. The win improved coach Racqel MacDonald’s Lady Patriots to 5-0 on the season.

Junior Liv Yuong was the top scorer again for Revere, placing first in the high jump, long jump (15′-1.5″), and 100 hurdles (17.9) to account for 15 points of the Lady Patriot total. Liv’s leap of 4′-10″ in the high jump was a new season personal record (PR) and qualified her for the D-1 State Meet later this month.

Gemma Stamatopoulos scored 14 points for the team with a first-place finish in the 800 in a time of 2:40, an event in which Gemma is undefeated this season, and a three-pack of second-place finishes in the long jump (14′-5″), high jump (4′-8″), and 400 hurdles (80.3).

Ashley Cabrera Rodriguez was a double-winner for Revere with first-place finishes in the 400 hurdles (78.7) and the triple jump (29′-5″), scoring 10 points.

The discus trio of Jocelyn Lazo (62′-6″), Angelina Montoya (60′-2″), and Ashley Chandler (59′-11″) swept their Lady Mustang rivals to garner all nine points for Revere.

Other first-place finishers for the Lady Patriots were Francoise Kodjo in the shot put (24′-3.5″), Giselle Salvador in the 100 with a new PR of 13.8, and Olivia Rupp in the 1-mile in a time of 6:13.1.

Adding three points for Revere with second-place finishes were: Yara Belguendouz in the 100 hurdles, Giselle Salvador in the 200 dash, Rania Hamdani in the 400 dash, Genevieve Zierten in both the 800 and the 1-mile (her time of 6:14.1 was just one second behind first-place teammate Olivia Rupp), and Rocio Gonzalez in the 2-mile.

Contributing third-place points for the Revere cause were Marwa Riad in the long jump, Basma Sahibi in the triple jump, Ashley Chandler in the shot-put, Hiba El Bzouy in the 400 hurdles, Salma Zahraoui in the 100 hurdles, Lelsy Mendoza in the 200 dash, Jaliyah Manigo in the 400 dash, and Emma Decrosta in the mile,

Gemma Stamatopoulos represented the Lady Patriots at the MSTCA Jim Hoar Freshman/Sophomore meet this past Saturday in Weymouth. Gemma competed in three events and set season-bests in the high jump with a leap of 4′-8″ for a 10th place finish and the 800 with a time of 2:36.70, good for 16th place.

Finally, Gemma ran a 1:18.80 in the 400 hurdles for a 15th place finish.

“It was an absolutely incredible day for Gemma, who has really shown strength this season as she takes on and excels in so many more events,” said MacDonald. “It is always so exciting watching her compete. Her competitive drive is unmatched.”

MacDonald and her crew will host GBL foe Chelsea tomorrow (Thursday) at Harry Della Russo Stadium that will be highlighted by Senior Day festivities.

RHS Softball Team Defeats E.B., 25-13

The Revere High softball team’s bats came alive last Thursday in a 25-13 triumph at non-league opponent East Boston.

The Lady Patriots broke the game open in the third with a 12-run outburst, powered by a three-run homer by Gianna Chiodi, a two-RBI double by Frankie Reed, two-RBI base hits by Brianna Miranda and Olivia Morris, and an RBI single by Jordan Martelli.

Chiodi earned the win, tossing five innings and allowing just three hits and two earned runs while striking out six and walking seven.

At the plate, leading the way in the 15-hit Revere attack was Miranda, who had three hits on the day. Reed, Lea Doucette, and Chiodi also had multiple-hit games. The Lady Patriots stole 15 bases in the contest, with Caleigh Joyce, Anna Doucette, Luiza Santos, Reed, and Lea Doucette all running for multiple stolen bases.

Coach Megan O’Donnell and her crew will host Malden today (Wednesday), East Boston on Friday, Everett on Monday, and Somerville next Wednesday. All of those contests will be held at St. Mary’s Park, with the Somerville contest starting at 6:00 and the other three at 4:00.

RHS Boys Volleyball Within One of Tourney

The Revere High boys volleyball team moved within one victory of qualifying for the post-season state tournament with two victories this past week.

In a 3-1 triumph over Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Medford last Wednesday, the Patriots were led by Larry Claudio, who set 28 assists for his teammates, and Ruben Rodriguez who delivered 10 kills.

In a 3-2 win over non-league opponent Madison Park, Claudio earned 44 assists and Rodriguez had 32 kills.

Coach Lianne Mimmo’s squad, which stands at 9-6 on the season after a 3-2 loss to GBL foe Chelsea on Monday, will be seeking to punch their ticket for a Journey to the Tourney (which requires a .500 record) with a victory in contests at GBL opponents Malden today (Wednesday), Everett on Monday, and Somerville next Wednesday.

RHS Boys Tennis Continues To Improve

Although the Revere High boys tennis team has been coming up on the short end of its recent matches, veteran RHS head coach Mike Flynn has been seeing significant improvement from his team, which has engaged in some hard-fought contests with their Greater Boston League (GBL) rivals.

Last Monday, the Patriots dropped a 3-2 decision to Medford in what Flynn termed “a very fun and competitive match that lasted three hours.

At first singles, Nick Aguiar lost to a strong player and played an excellent match 6-1, 6-2. At second singles, Vincent Phan also played a very strong match and lost to a good player, 6-3, 6-1. Raihan Amhed played a very strong match at third singles and won in straight sets, 6-0, 6-1.

At first doubles, the duo of Nick Barry and Ethan Men played well and fell to their Mustang counterparts, 6-2, 6-0. Then at second doubles, the tandem of Indrit Tamizi and Vic Cisneros played an excellent match to take a three-set victory in a tiebreaker, 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (10-3 in a 10 point-tiebreak).

Two days later last Wednesday, the Patriots engaged in another marathon match at Everett that lasted until 7:15.

Raihan Ahmed posted a victory at first singles in a very long, three-set match, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4. At second singles, Vincent Phan played very well in a close, 7-5, 6-4 loss. A hurt Nick Aguiar played a very tough match at third singles and won 7-5, 6-1.

Both doubles matches went to three sets. At first doubles, Indrit Tamizi and Vic Cesneros played an excellent match in a tough 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 loss. At second doubles, Ethan Men and Steven Espinal lso played an excellent match together, but came up short, 6-1, 4-6, 6-1.

Last Thursday the Patriots played what Flynn described as “our best match of the season and I am really happy with our improvement and development.

“At first singles, Vincent Pham played his best match against a really good Somerville player in a 6-0, 6-2 loss. Vincent played great the entire match,” said Flynn. “At second singles, Raihan Ahmed played really well against a good player in a 6-1, 6-1 loss. Then at third singles, Indrit Tamizi, who usually plays doubles, also played really well at singles in a 6-1, 6-1 loss.

“At first doubles, Vic Cisneros and Ethan Man continued to improve in a 6-0, 6-2 loss, and at second doubles, Rayan Elmzidi and Steven Espinal played really well in a 6-0, 6-2 loss,” Flynn added.

Flynn and his crew are scheduled to play their next three matches on their home courts at Gibson Park with matches against GBL foes Lynn Classical today (Wednesday), Lynn English on Monday, and Malden next Wednesday.

Girls Tennis Falls Short to Medford

The Revere High girls tennis team came up on the short end of a 5-0 decision to Medford last week.

At first singles, though Dayna Phan fell by a score of 0-6, 4-6, RHS head coach Carla Maniscalco was pleased with Phan’s effort. “Even though Dayna lost, she did continue to play better as the match continued,” said Maniscalco.

At second singles, Jaimy Gomez dropped a 4-6,1-6 decision, but Maniscalco noted, “Jaimy was down 1-5 in the first set, so she did start to make a comeback, but just wasn’t able to hold on to the momentum.”

At third singles, Lesly Calderon Lopez dropped her match 1-6, 0-6. In the first-doubles contest, the duo of Cesia Loza and Rachel Sanchez fell to their Lady Mustang counterparts, 1-6, 0-6, and at second doubles, the tandem of Ivana Nguyen and Erta Ishmahili lost 3-6, 2-6. “There were moments in that match where they were on the verge of catching up,” noted Maniscalco.

Maniscalco and her crew will be on the road this week, starting with a match at Lynn Classical today (Wednesday) and then onto Lynn English on Monday and to Malden next Wednesday.