Obituaries 05-08-2024

Thomas Tivnan

Retired Accountant Who Will Be Greatly Missed for His Self-Sacrifice, Kindness, Integrity and Sense of Humor.

Thomas J. Tivnan of Wilmington entered into rest on May 2, 2024, with his family at his side.

He was the beloved husband of the late Helen M. (Jameson); the devoted father of Thomas Tivnan and his wife, Michele of York, Maine, Paul Tivnan and his wife, Patricia and Rosemary Connelly and her husband, Harry, all of Wilmington. Tom was the proud grandfather of Christopher and Sean Tivnan and Kalin and Elizabeth Connelly. One of his greatest joys was attending his grandchildren’s concerts, games and recitals.

Tom was born in Everett on May 16, 1934 and grew up in Revere, the son of the late Charles and Olive (Murray) Tivnan and brother of the late Sister Mary Charles O.S.C. After graduating from Merrimack College in 1956 with a degree in accounting, he attended Officers Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island. After being commissioned as an Ensign in 1957, he was stationed at the Boston Naval Shipyard where he proudly served on the heavy cruiser USS Albany, CA 123 as a gunnery officer. Following 14 months service on the Albany, now LT (jg) Tivnan served at OCS Newport as an Instructor. After his active duty service, he served in the Naval Reserve in Newport. Recalled to active duty during the Cuban Missile Crisis, he retired as a Lieutenant in 1970.

Tom’s working life was as an accountant at Northeast Airlines, John Hancock and the IRS. He was also a lifelong communicant at the Immaculate Conception Church in Revere and St. Thomas in Wilmington, teaching CCD at both parishes.

Later in life, after moving to Wilmington to be closer to family, he was an active member of the Senior Center where he very much enjoyed participating in the group activities, trips and just chatting with his fellow seniors. An avid Boston sports fan, he enjoyed watching games with family. He will be greatly missed for his self-sacrifice, kindness, integrity and sense of humor.

Visitation will be held at Buonfiglio Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere on Thursday, May 9 from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be Friday, May 10 at 10:15 a.m. Funeral mass to follow at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 133 Beach St., Revere.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Monastery of Saint Clare, 590 Gay St. Westwood, MA 02090 www.poorclarenunsboston.org

Deborah D. D’Agresta-Roselli

Optometrist and Graduate of RHS, Class of 1970

Family and friends are welcome to attend a Funeral Mass on Friday, May 10th at 10 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere for Deborah D’Agresta-Roselli who, at the age of 71, died on Wednesday May 1st at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Plymouth following a brief illness. Entombment will immediately follow in Holy Cross Community Mausoleum, Malden.

Debbie was born in Revere to her late parents, Vincent “Jimmy” D’Agresta and Marianne (Vitale) D’Agresta. She was raised in Revere as an only child who was constantly surrounded by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Deb cherished both her immediate and extended family.

Her dedication to her family was demonstrated by her selfless donation of a kidney to her father when he was ill.

Debbie was educated in Revere public schools and was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1970. She furthered her education at Boston State College, earning a degree in elementary physical education. Debbie later shifted her studies to optometry, becoming “Dr. Deb” when she earned her Doctor of Optometry degree from the New England College of Optometry in 1992. From that time on, Debbie worked as an optometrist, and for many years she was employed at Kadrmas Eyecare in Plymouth.

Debbie enjoyed 20 years of marriage and loving companionship with her husband Frank Roselli until his passing in 2019. Deb and Frank enjoyed their life in Plymouth, doting on their beloved dog, Misha, and spending as much time on their boat and in their camper as they could.

Life changed for Debbie after Frank’s passing, but she continued to adore Misha and maintained an active social life, dancing with her friends in The Silver Slippers and singing with the Golden Melodies Chorus. She maintained her faith as an active communicant at St. Mary’s Parish in Plymouth.

In addition to singing and dancing, gymnastics was a passion of hers. From a young age, Debbie was an avid and accomplished gymnast and taught gymnastics at several locations on the North Shore. Debbie loved to watch gymnastics and followed U.S. gymnasts closely. She also loved figure skating and would rarely miss an opportunity to watch a competition on television.

Debbie will be missed greatly by her cousins and extended family, as well as many friends who adored her and enjoyed spending time with her.

A celebration of Debbie’s life will be held in Plymouth at the end of May. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

The staff at Vertuccio Smith & Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St. Revere is most honored to have assisted the family with completing funeral arrangements.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com.

John DeSimone

Owned Collision North in Amesbury

John G. DeSimone, 45, of Amesbury, passed unexpectedly on Thursday morning, May 2.

Born in Lynn on August 25, 1978, he lived in Revere for most of his life, and was a graduate of Northeast Metro Vocational High School.

He was the son of Susan (Lauro) DeSimone and the late John M. DeSimone of Revere.

Soon after moving to Amesbury about five years ago, John achieved his lifelong dream. He became the owner and founder of Collision North on 207R Elm Street in Amesbury. He was a dedicated auto collision specialist, ready to always do the best for his customers.

John was a proud father, a devoted husband, a loving son, a beloved brother, brother-in-law and best friend, a caring uncle of two nephews, a niece, and was a nephew who was loved by many. His family was very important to him, cherishing every moment they spent together. Whether at a sporting event, a relaxing movie night, or hosting a large gathering at his home, these are the moments he lived for.

The memories he leaves behind will forever be treasured by his beloved wife of 23 years, Gabrielle; his two sons, John C. DeSimone and Joseph DeSimone; his mother, Susan “Sue” DeSimone; his sister, Christina and her husband, Anthony; two nephews, Anthony and Jaxen; his niece, Angelina; along with extended family, many dear friends, and colleagues.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, May 10 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Highland Chapel of Paul C. Rogers Family Funeral Home, 2 Hillside Avenue, Amesbury. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, May 11 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church of St. Andre DeBessette Parish, 2 School Street, Amesbury, followed by a graveside service at Union Cemetery in Amesbury, where John will be laid to eternal rest.

Richard J. Alderman

Retired US Letter Carrier, Well Known Car Enthusiast and Animal Lover

A private graveside service was held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett for Richard J. Alderman who died unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 1st. He was 68 years old.

Richard was born in Boston, raised and educated in East Boston and was a graduate of East Boston High School, Class of 1973. He was later married Debra (Noe) and together they had a son, Erick. He was a loving father and was always proud of his son’s accomplishments. Richard and Debra later separated but still remained close with one another.

Richard was a very proud U.S. Letter Carrier in the City of Somerville for 25 plus years. He was a dedicated Postal employee and made many wonderful friendships over the years along his route.

In his retirement and throughout his life, he was a well known car enthusiast. Richard learned everything about cars, from the history, makes, models, engines, every last detail. He even owned a Viper and McLaren just to name a couple. He was also an avid animal lover, donating to numerous animal foundations whenever he could.

The loving father of Erick A. Alderman of Somerville, he was the cherished son of the late Eleanor T. (Poto) Hitchings, the former husband of Debra (Noe) Alderman of Somerville, the brother of Robert Alderman and his wife, Virginia of Georgetown and George Alderman and his wife, Mary of Danvers. He is also lovingly survived by several nieces and nephews and his canine companion, Sammy.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Richard’s name to the Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave. Salem, MA 01970. To send online condolences please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com.

Funeral arrangements were in the care and direction of Vertuccio Smith and Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals, Revere.

Ruth “Ruthie” (Wolf) Caponigro

World War II War Bride

Family and friends are respectfully invited to gather for a Memorial Visitation on Thursday, May 9th from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Ruth “Ruthie” (Wolf) Caponigro, who died unexpectedly at the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital on Friday, April 26th. She was 97 years old. A Funeral Service will be conducted in the funeral home at 10:30 a.m., followed by entombment at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne at 1:15 pm.

Ruth was a native of Offenbach-on-the-Main, Germany. She was born to her late parents, Karl and Rosa Wolf. Ruth, affectionately known as “Ruthie”, was the youngest of four children. She met and fell in love with her Italian-American husband, Michael Caponigro, a soldier in the U.S. Army, towards the end of World War II.

After Michael was discharged in 1946, he began the immigration process to bring Ruth to the United States so they could be married. Ruth finally arrived in December 1947, and they were married on January 25th 1948, at the Most Holy Redeemer Church in East Boston where they settled.

They began their family and had two children, a son and daughter. Ruthie was a devoted wife and mother who proudly raised her children with good values, manners and respect. She was a very talented seamstress and began working for B & M Sportswear while her children were in school. She retired from there after 30 years.

Ruthie was a very talented painter. She enjoyed painting anything from Abstract art to landscapes. She played an array of musical instruments, became a Boston sports fan and especially loved the Boston Bruins.

The beloved wife of the late Michael S. Caponigro, she was the loving mother of Michael K. and his wife, Catherine of Malden and Karen M. Verrill and her husband, Lawrence J. of Boerne, TX; cherished grandmother of Lisa Goldney and her husband, Ryan of Lynnfield, Michael Caponigro and his wife, Meaghan of Lynn, Sarah Ovalle and her husband, Emmanuel of Odessa, TX; the adored great-grandmother of Kelly, Ruth, Joey, Olivia, Sydney, Julian, Isabella and Noah. She was the last of her brothers and sister. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Please OMIT flowers, donations may be made in Ruth’s name to one of her favorite charities, The Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.

Marion Ragusa

Of Saugus, formerly of Revere

Marion (Mary) Ragusa of Saugus, formerly of Revere, passed away peacefully on April 28th, 2024.

Marion was born in Grammichele, Sicily on April 8th, 1943 and entered the United States with her family on March 1st 1949. After living in Saugus and Lynn for a brief period, the family settled in Revere where Marion attended Revere High School. She went on to graduate from the New England School of Design and subsequently taught sewing and dressmaking at Revere and Brookline High Schools. After teaching , Marion joined New England Telephone/Verizon where she retired after 40 years of service.

Marion’s dedication to the welfare of animals was paramount by her love for her many pets and support to animal organizations. In her retirement, she not only loved her pets but enjoyed her time with her friends at the Saugus and Peabody Senior Centers.

Marion is survived by her sister, Carmelina (Ragusa) Guarino and her many nieces and nephews. She is also preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Marion (Rizzotto) Ragusa and her brothers, Mario Ragusa and Michael Ragusa.

Services for Marion will be private.