News Briefs

EBNHC CEO Honored With Project Bread’s Patrick Hughes Award for Social Justice at 56th Annual Walk for Hunger

More than 3,500 participants lined the Boston Common to take part in Project Breads 56th annual Walk for Hunger on Sunday, May 5, 2024. Hunger and healthcare champion, Greg Wilmot, President and CEO of East Boston Neighborhood Health Center (EBNHC) was honored with the Patrick Hughes Award for Social Justice, named for the late event founder who, 56 years ago, created the Walk for Hunger to inspire action for food justice.

EBNHC president and CEO Greg Wilmot addressing the crowd and accepting the Patrick Hughes Award for Social Justice prior to walking Project Bread’s 56th annual Walk for Hunger.

Project Bread, the leading statewide food security organization in Massachusetts, selected Wilmot for the award due to his commitment to addressing food insecurity as a social justice issue and the work of EBNHC, the state’s largest community-based primary care provider in Massachusetts, to increase access to nutritional foods in the communities it serves.

Wilmot kicked off the 3-mile walk by participating in the opening ceremony with Project Bread President & CEO Erin McAleer, who thanked walk participants for helping those facing food insecurity and presented Greg with the Patrick Hughes Award for Social Justice.

“As a longtime participant in this walk, this is a special moment for me. I am honored to carry on the legacy of Patrick Hughes, who believed that people united for a common purpose can inspire change,” said Greg Wilmot, President and CEO of East Boston Neighborhood Health Center. “I am proud of EBNHC’s work to address food insecurity and thankful to have innovative partners like Project Bread who share our belief that access to healthy and nutritious food is not only a right, but essential for the health and wellbeing of our patients and our community.”

This year, the event aims to bring in $1.3 million to fight food insecurity statewide.

Revere Resident Honored With BC High’s St. Ignatius Award

Last week, nearly 2,000 members of the Boston College High School community including students, faculty, staff, and alumni gathered in McNeice Pavilion to honor Revere native Paul Dawley Esq ’81, who was a 2024 recipient of the St. Ignatius Award.

“Here at BC High, we talk about formation and our Ignatian pedagogy every day,” said President Grace Cotter Regan. “Today, we celebrate the stories of two of our alumni and one faculty member who are true men for others committed to a faith that does justice.”

As the school’s most prestigious alumni honor, the St. Ignatius Award acknowledges individuals who have exemplified high moral character and selflessly served their community. Since the award’s inception, nearly 100 alumni have received the award.

Throughout his legal career, Chief Justice Paul Dawley has been guided by an unwavering moral compass. In 2013, he was selected to serve as Chief of the District Court – the largest trial department – where he oversaw 158 judges and 62 court houses. His substantial experience as a chief justice, judge, and administrator has shaped the direction of court procedures and processes to center equity, not only in the District Court but also for the Trial Court as a whole.

What I learned at BC High is that respect for others is paramount, and that everybody has a viewpoint that should be listened to,” Chief Justice Dawley said. “I am honored and humbled to receive this award particularly because of what it represents and that it comes from an institution that I have immense respect for.”

High also recognized Matthew Russell M.D. ’90 with the St. Ignatius Award and Dr. Nicholas Argento with The Thomas and Mary Shields Medal. This award is the highest recognition bestowed to non-alumnus community members.