Obituaries 04-24-2024

Jo-Ann (Raphanella) Wood

Truly the Matriarch of her Family

Family and friends attended visiting hours on Monday, April 22nd in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St, Revere for Jo-Ann (Raphanella) Wood who died unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, April 16th. She was 83 years old. A funeral service followed the visiting hours in the funeral home and Interment was held privately.

Jo-Ann was born in Boston on February 10th, 1941 to her late parents, Domenic and Marie (DeMaino) Raphanella. She was one of six children. She was raised in Revere and educated in Chelsea Public Schools. At a young age, Jo-Ann lost her dear mother which forced her to leave school to help support the family. She earned her GED and became a nurse’s aide at the Chelsea Memorial Hospital. On June 21st, 1959 Jo-Ann married the love of her life, Jim Wood. The couple remained in Revere and began their life together. They happily raised their three children and Jo-Ann changed careers and began working in banking. Jo-Ann worked at the Revere Federal Bank, Danvers Savings Bank and lastly People United before retiring after 25 years as a customer sales manager.

In retirement, she became an active member of the Rossetti-Cowan Senior Center where she participated in many activities, particularly bocce. In addition, she enjoyed gardening, bowling, crafting, shopping, and above all cooking. Her passion was her family and cooking for them. She cherished watching her family eat the many delicious meals she prepared. All were welcomed in her home and at her dinner table, especially her children’s friends. She was truly the matriarch of her family and she was loved unconditionally by them all.

The beloved wife of 64 years to James R. Wood of Revere, she was the loving mother of Deanna M. Mullally of Carver, Michael J. Wood and his wife, Robyn R. of East Sandwich and David S. Wood and his wife, Mary E. of Hanson; the cherished grandmother of Stephen Mullally and his wife, Emily of Frankford, Ontario, Canada, Patrick Mullally and his fiancé, Katie Zeitz of Escondido, CA, Julia M. Wood and her fiancé, David Hughes of Brooklyn, NY, Elana M. Wood and Erin M. Wood, both of Hanson and the late Olivia R. Wood; the adored great grandmother of Innis Alexander and Calum Shay Mullally; the treasured sister of Anthony Raphanella of Middleboro, Marie Sullivan and her late husband, Thomas of Punta Gorda, FL., and the late Geraldine “Gerri” DiRuzza and her late husband, Mario, Theresa Raphanella and Joseph Raphanella. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704 Hagerstown, MD 21741. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.

Joyce Attenasio

1939-2024

.Joyce Attenasio, 85, passed away peacefully in her home in Revere on April 18, 2024, in the company of her beloved children and grandchildren.

Joyce was born February 9, 1939 in Boston to the late Fredrick and Dorothy Prendable.

She and her late husband, Pasquale Attenasio, were proud matriarch and patriarch of a large and loyal family: their children: Vincent Attenasio and his wife, Lori of Marlboro, Dorothy Deveau and her husband, Joe of Peabody; Joyce Horgan and her late husband, James of Revere and Susan Gravellese and her husband, James of Rowley; nine grandchildren: Danielle, Nicolette, Amanda, BJ, Pat, Andrew, Sean, Joey and Kristina; eight great-grandchildren: Kelsea, Meghan, CJ, Mikayla, Anya, Austin, Brokelynn and the late and beloved RJ; and two great-great grandchildren, Aiden and Aurora. Joyce was a beloved sister to Paula, Jack, and the late Patricia, Gerry, James, Joe, Robert and Roberta.

Nana’’ was beloved and cherished by her family and friends. She took joy in and was greatly appreciative of simple pleasures in life. She loved playing Bingo every Tuesday and Thursday at the Revere Senior Center, where her presence at Table 1 always brought a smile to everyone’s face. She loved having her DVR full of her favorite game shows and courtroom shows, so she could skip the commercials and appreciate how Judge Judy was a “tough cookie” who took no BS from anybody – just like her. She loved roast beef sandwiches from Kelly’s, singing Patsy Cline karaoke, and keeping her hair beautiful and free of grays. She enjoyed games of solitaire on her iPad and finding every single word in a word search book (even ones that weren’t in the answer key). She was well known for making a round of phone calls to her grandchildren and leaving voicemails – “no need to call back, just saying hello!”

Most of all, she loved and appreciated time with her family, who she admired and appreciated for being there for her in her later days. She was always grateful for a visit or a call, where she’d share her wisdom and her famous sayings: – “if BS was music, you’d be a brass band.” “I tell it like it is, and if you don’t like it, there’s the door!,” – and reminding everyone that she must have done something right to raise great kids who raised such wonderful grandchildren. She was also famous for her trademark “Thanks for stopping by! It was so nice of you to visit!” when she was ready to go back into her chair and relax.

Nana and Papa created a house full of love that continues to radiate energy, joy and laughter throughout the lives of the family they founded and the lives they touched. They are both greatly missed and never forgotten, but their family is grateful that they are both at peace and reunited as they were on earth for 64 years of marriage.

“See you later alligator / in a while crocodile.” We love you, Nana, and will forever cherish your love.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere.

Linda Pasco

Her Life, Filled With Simple Joys and Immense Love, Will Continue To Live On in the Memories of Those She Touched

Linda Pasco, affectionately known to many as Missy, Lindarella, or simply Ma, was a beacon of courageous spirit and humor, an embodiment of thoughtful generosity and humble service. Born Linda Speranza on May 6, 1956, she spent her lifetime in the heart of Revere, Massachusetts, painting her journey with the vibrant colors of love, laughter, and resilience. On April 15, 2024, at the age of 67, Linda, the woman with an infectious laugh and a heart as big as the ocean, slipped away quietly, leaving an indelible mark on the lives she graced.

Linda’s life was characterized by her work as a custodian for Revere Public Schools. She was the invisible hero, the one who ensured that every hallway was spotless and every classroom ready for eager young minds. Though she wore the title of custodian, she was so much more. Linda was the funny storyteller who turned ordinary days into memorable ones, the humble servant who cleaned up after others without a hint of complaint, the thoughtful listener who lent an ear to anyone in need. She approached her work with exceptional dedication, embodying the belief that no job was too small or insignificant if it was done with love.

Above all, Linda was a devoted mother. She brought her son, Kenny Carrey, into the world and raised him with all the love, strength, and wisdom she possessed. Her world revolved around him, and she took immense pride in the man he became. Linda was predeceased by her parents, Mario and Viola Speranza, whose love and values she carried in her heart and passed on to her son. Linda’s life, filled with simple joys and immense love, will continue to live on in the memories of those she touched.

A Visitation was held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere, on Friday, April 19.

A Visitation was held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere, on Friday, April 19.

Marie Coscia

Longtime Revere Resident

Marie Cosci was the wife of the much loved Danny Coscia for 65 years until his passing in 2013. Marie was the daughter of the late Vincent G. and Lena G. (Picone) Cavicchi, and sister to the late James V. Cavicchi all of Revere. She was the loving mother of Danae Cook and her husband Pete of WA, and Eugene Coscia and his wife Catherine of Revere, loving grandmother of Danae Dotolo and her wife Kathleen Weber, and Joshua Dotolo all of WA, loving great grandmother of Nick Dotolo of Ariona, and Toby Dotolo of Washington. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Marie has been a resident of Revere since the age of two. A Visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home 128 Revere St, Revere on Monday, April 22, 2024, from 10:00-11:30AM followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Church in Revere at 12:00PM. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab, UT 84741 or to any no kill animal shelter of your choice.

For guest book please visit www.buonfiglio.com.