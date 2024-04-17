News Briefs

First Congregational Church to Participate in Walk for Hunger

On May 5, First Congregational Church of Revere will be among over 3,500 participants to lace up for Project Bread’s 56th annual Walk for Hunger. For the sixth consecutive year, the Revere-based nonprofit will raise money to support statewide food security through the Commonwealth Program. The Commonwealth gives organizations addressing food insecurity 60% of all funds they raise to support their own hunger relief programs, with the remaining 40% applied to Project Bread’s statewide food security effort. To date, Project Bread has awarded a $9,033 to First Congregational Church of Revere Food Pantry through The Commonwealth and an additional $116,025 in grant funding since 1989.

Beginning in 1969, as the first pledge walk in the nation, Project Bread’s Walk for Hunger brings together a diverse community dedicated to creating change. The one-day event is set for Sunday, May 5 at 9 a.m. on the Boston Common and will feature family-friendly activities, programming, and games. Project Bread works year-round across policy initiatives, programs, and hunger prevention measures to ensure food access for all children and families across the Commonwealth.

“We have made incredible strides against hunger, from the passage of permanent free school meals in Massachusetts to increasing access to SNAP for immigrants facing food insecurity,” says Erin McAleer, Project Bread’s CEO. “But hunger is still a pervasive problem in our state, with 1 in 6 households and 1 in 5 households with children currently facing food insecurity. The work First Congregational Church of Revere does reflects what the Walk is all about – continuing to step up each year to make sure our neighbors in need can access and afford food. The First Congregational Church of Revere Walk team understands how we need to work together for statewide food security because our community is what makes us stronger.”

The First Congregational Church of Revere Food Pantry works to provide emergency food to food insecure families in their community, providing two bags of non-perishable and perishable food per month to each family. The city of Revere, of which 49.5% of the population identifies as BIPOC, has nearly 13% of families living at or below poverty levels. In 2023, the organization served 2,999 unique families who came at least once to the church, including 1,684 new families and offering materials in four languages. The need remains high in 2024. The pantry is open for two hours on Wednesdays and serves 250-350 families weekly. Funds raised from Project Bread’s 56th Walk for Hunger will go toward the food pantry’s purchasing of food, especially produce, dairy and meat from the Greater Boston Food Bank, as well as culturally preferred food items by the pantry’s diverse clientele, and team donations can be made here.

“Many of our families who come to get food from our food pantry are referred to us through Project Bread’s website,” says Wendy Baur, Director of the First Congregational Church of Revere Food Pantry. “We use Project Bread’s informational flyers to promote SNAP and Summer Eats Program. Many of the parks and schools in Revere participate in this essential program to supplement food in the summer while schools are closed and children no longer get school breakfast and lunch.”

Money raised through the Walk for Hunger is critical to Project Bread’s statewide work for systemic change through the levers of policy, prevention, and partnerships to ensure people of all ages have reliable access to healthy food. Project Bread launched the joint-fundraising Commonwealth Program in 2019. In 2023, 34 nonprofits raised more than $160,000 to support their own programs for statewide food security.

To register as a participant for Project Bread’s Walk for Hunger, or to support a walker or team with a donation, visit projectbread.org/walk. Donate directly to The First Congregational Church of Revere Food Pantry’s Commonwealth team at give.projectbread.org/team/566262. There is no registration fee or fundraising minimum to participate, although a $250 minimum goal is suggested. Participants who raise $500 or more are recognized as Heart & Sole walkers and receive access to personalized fundraising support, exclusive event gear and invitations to events.