RHS Robotics and the NUTRONs 125 Continue Their Winning Ways

By Mellisa Moore Randall

Early in March the RHS Robotics Team, who are part of the NUTRONs 125, competed against 35 other teams from around New England and went 10-2 in 2nd place at the end of the qualification matches. They joined the Number 1 Alliance with two other robots and won the competition, going undefeated in the playoffs. They also won the Impact Award, which is the most prestigious award given out for a team’s impact on their community and the FIRST community.

The weekend of March 22, they hosted and competed at the Greater Boston District Event at Revere High School. They competed against 37 other teams from around New England and went 10-2 in 1st place after the qualification matches. They then formed the number 1 alliance with two other robots and won the competition, going 5-1 in the playoffs. They also won the Autonomous Award, which recognizes the team with the most consistent and effective autonomous robot functions. Team members also volunteered to set up and tear down the field and ran concessions all weekend.

Their next competition is the New England District Championship in West Springfield from April 3 – April 6, followed by the World Championship in Houston from April 17 – 20 if they qualify.

At the District Championship, the top 90 teams in New England will compete for one of approximately 30 spots at the World Championship. They will be competing with the robot and also presenting for the District Championship Impact Award at the event.