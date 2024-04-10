News Briefs

Mayor Keefe to Deliver State of the City Address Tonight, April 10

Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. is slated to address residents on his first 100 days in office during the State of the City Address on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at 6:30pm in the Susan B. Anthony School Auditorium. The school address is 107 Newhall Street, and entry will be permitted through Door 12, at the rear of the facility. Doors will open at 6:00pm. All residents are invited and encouraged to attend.

The State of the City address will serve as an update on successes and initiatives across the City of Revere. In addition, Mayor Keefe will unveil his vision for the upcoming months of his mayoral term, with an emphasis on unity and optimism.

The State of the City address will also be broadcast live on RevereTV cable television and on YouTube by RevereTV.

RMV Cautions Public to Beware of SCAM Websites

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is reminding customers to use only Mass.Gov/RMV for information or to perform many transactions, including when trying to renew a license or registration. While there has been no sharp increase in reports of deceptive and mimic websites to the RMV, this is a busy time of year for customer transactions so the RMV is issuing this reminder to the public about sites which have been created to mislead customers into thinking they have reached the official RMV website.

“We urge everyone to be vigilant when performing transactions or providing information online for RMV-related services. Customers should avoid using any unofficial third-party websites claiming to assist with RMV services, and inform their relatives and friends about this as well,” said Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie. “On our official website Mass.Gov/RMV, customers can look up how much specific services cost and see which services are available to them at no charge.”

To ensure you are accessing the official RMV site, please remember the following:

• In Massachusetts, we use the term “Registry of Motor Vehicles” and “RMV,” so log-off if the site references the “DMV” or the “Department of Motor Vehicles.”

• At Mass.Gov/RMV, you will never be charged to check your license, registration or title status.

• At Mass.Gov/RMV, you will never be charged to access Registry forms and information.

• At Mass.Gov/RMV, you will never be charged to change your address on file.

The Registry actively posts online about this topic including on X @MassRMV, and a warning regarding third party websites remains featured in the RMV’s Driver’s Manual.

Reports of fraudulent websites can be directed to the Attorney General’s Office at http://www.mass.gov/ago/consumer-resources/consumer-assistance/consumer-complaint.html and the Federal Trade Commission: https://www.ftc.gov/.

In addition, customers should beware of text messages or emails which claim to be from MassDOT or the RMV, as these communications often are dangerous phishing scams and not official MassDOT and RMV sources. These fraudulent texts and emails may include links, which do not lead to official MassDOT or RMV websites, and customers should not follow the links nor reply to these messages with personal information.

Customers with additional questions about how to identify and avoid scams can contact the Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation by calling the Consumer Hotline at (617) 973-8787, or toll-free in Massachusetts at (888) 283-3757.

For the latest Registry updates and information, follow the RMV on X @MassRMV.