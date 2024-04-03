Russia Is Our Real Enemy

Sunday’s special report on the CBS news show 60 Minutes revealed that Russia has been the culprit in the hundreds of cases of debilitating neurological injuries that have struck American intelligence and law enforcement operatives around the world in the past few years.

The phenomenon has been dubbed “Havana Syndrome” because the problems first became apparent among a cluster of employees at the U.S. Embassy in Havana, Cuba. However, as the 60 Minutes report showed, these attacks on U.S. personnel (and their families), all of whom have worked with the CIA, the FBI, the military, the State Department, and the White House — almost all of whom were working on areas of national security related to Russia — have been occurring all over the world and even in our own country.

The “weapon” being used by the Russians is thought to be directed energy or microwaves fired from hidden devices that inflict serious and permanent injury on those who are targeted.

The 60 Minutes report makes it clear that Vladimir Putin is a monster who is using any means necessary to undermine our national interests. Our political leaders, especially the Republicans in Congress, must recognize the threat he poses and do whatever it takes to thwart him.