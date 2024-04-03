RHS Sports Roundup

Spring Sports Season Gets Underway This Week

The 2024 spring sports season for Revere High athletes swings into high gear this week, though Mother Nature seems destined to play the spoiler role for some of the teams.

Coach Michael Manning’s baseball team opened its season yesterday (Tuesday) at non-league opponent Weston. The Patriots have an 18-game schedule for their 2024 campaign, with 14 contests with their Greater Boston League (GBL) foes (two each vs. Chelsea, Everett, Somerville, Medford, Malden, Lynn Classical, and Lynn English) and single matches with non-league rivals Weston, Peabody, East Boston, and Cambridge Rindge and Latin.

They are scheduled to host Lynn English tomorrow (Wednesday), Medford on Monday and Peabody on Tuesday and then to make the short trek down Broadway to Chelsea next Wednesday.

Coach Megan O’Donnell’s Lady Patriot softball squad also opened its season yesterday (Tuesday) with a contest at Lynn English. The girls likewise will meet their seven GBL foes twice each and will take on non-league opponents East Boston, Northeast, and Saugus (2).

They play at East Boston on Friday and will host Medford on Monday and Chelsea next Wednesday.

Coach Lianne Mimmo and the boys volleyball team — the only spring sport not affected by inclement weather — also will open their season tomorrow (Wednesday) with a home match against GBL foe Lynn English. The Patriots will play a 20-game schedule consisting of 14 encounters vs. their seven GBL rivals and six with non-league opponents Brookline, Greater Lowell, Boston Latin Academy, O’Bryant, Madison Park, and Methuen.

They will host Brookline on Friday and travel to Medford on Monday and Chelsea next Wednesday.

The boys and girls outdoor track and field teams are scheduled to open their seasons tomorrow (Thursday), though the weather forecast seems all but certain to force a postponement. They will meet Somerville, one of their chief rivals for the GBL title, next Tuesday.

The boys and girls tennis teams will meet Somerville in their 2024 debuts next Wednesday, with coach Carla Maniscalco and her girls crew hosting the Lady Highlanders on the courts at Gibson Park and coach Mike Flynn and his boys squad making the trip to Somerville.

The boys lacrosse team, under new head coach Jordan DeBarros, was set to open its season at Lynn yesterday (Tuesday) and will host Medford tomorrow (Thursday). The Patriots will entertain Salem this Saturday morning at 10:00 at Harry Della Russo Stadium and will travel to Malden next Tuesday.

Coach Amy Rotger and her girls lacrosse team, whose season-opener with Northeast Regional last Thursday was postponed, are scheduled to play at Medford today (Wednesday) and at Somerville on Monday.